Will Iran’s Revolutionary Guard provoke Trump into going out with a bang?

There was concern in Biden’s team that Trump may have been planning sudden confrontation with Iran – a useful little war that would cement his position as a powerful president while leaving behind yet another mess for his successor. That is still not beyond the bounds of possibility, but this fails to include recent developments in Iran and the possibility of a provocation that would, instead, present difficulties for Trump.

The background to this is the IRGC’s increasing power within Iran, which is particularly significant ahead of the presidential election on 18 June. The Corps is already in effective control of Iran’s security and intelligence organisations, as well as the nuclear programme, and in the last few days has ramped up a series of actions designed to show its power. It started with an announcement that the nuclear programme would increase production of enriched uranium from 4% to 20%, followed by the detention of a South Korean oil tanker. Then, on Wednesday, the IRGC commander, Major General Hossein Salami, warned unnamed “enemies” that the Corps was ready to defend itself against attack. It wasn’t a coincidence that he gave his warning at the opening of a new hospital in the city of Assaluyeh on the Persian Gulf coast.

As if to emphasise that readiness, this week the IRGC held a major naval exercise involving 700 “light and semi-heavy vessels”, including many of the small attack boats used for “swarm” attacks on large warships. This followed the completion and opening of a large underground missile base close to the coast, which reportedly houses a range of missiles, including what the IRGC calls “coast to sea” missiles.

Inspired by North Korea

From an IRGC perspective, much of this is intended to increase its national power base at a time of concern among hardliners that Biden’s election was not good news for them. Trump was useful as an obvious enemy to the force, whose prime function is to protect the Iranian revolution. Biden, though, will pursue a softer policy and will seek to re-engage with Tehran, not least in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action multilateral nuclear deal. That would please the three European countries involved, Germany, France and the UK, as well as moderates within Iran, but not the IRGC.

Within the Corps lies a strong view that North Korea has shown the way by going nuclear and that Iran should follow suit, as this would be the only way to protect the revolution from the US and Israel. Further provocations may therefore follow in the coming days, on the basis that Trump must either watch on the sidelines during his remaining White House tenancy or react with air and missile strikes.

That second option is not as implausible as it sounds. Many in the military would be aghast at the prospect of going to war with Iran, but by no means all. Within hours of the mob assault on the Capitol, the US Air Force mounted a B-52H demonstration “raid”, sending two B-52H strategic bombers on a 36-hour non-stop round-trip flight from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota to the Middle East.

Whatever happens, the Corps wins – either Trump and the status of the United States take a knock or Iran is attacked, which would powerfully demonstrate the need for the IRGC and an accelerated nuclear programme. A nice win-win for them but bad news for the world at large.

