Sisters and the Sisterhood: a video debate with Kimberlé Crenshaw and others

The Institute of Art and Ideas 21 January 2017

As Women's Marches take place around the world, listen to civil rights advocate Kimberle Crenshaw, CEO Margaret Heffernan and journalist Myriam Francois debate feminism, class and solidarity. 

The Women's Marches taking place this weekend have stirred up fierce debate about the nature and plausibility of solidarity between women. In this debate hosted by Isabel Hilton for The Institute of Art and Ideas, Kimberle Crenshaw, Margaret Heffernan and Myriam Francois are asked the question: Might the 'female elite' paradoxically harbour the end of the sisterhood?

