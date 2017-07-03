The Age of Corbyn 3: Burnt Alive

When I went to Grenfell Tower I noticed the way passers-by glanced up at it, with a wary acknowledgment. It was a way of looking that had a quality I'd never seen before. They were looking at this



Like much of London the tower is hugger-mugger with buildings of other periods and styles. It can pop out from behind them

It can rise behind the clutter of London

Behind a passing train



or a bus stop





or, incongruously, be hidden by the green trees of the estate

It disappears from view as you walk down Bramley Road, even though you are getting closer



The streets and passageways around the tower are filled with a galaxy of posters, flyers, notices and memorials, which cluster togther and become more intense the closer you get to the tower itself

This is St Clements to the south of the tower

and this is the Methodist Church to the north. Note the yellow line, it has notices on it forbidding the press from crossing. The public space behind it is for grief whose expression is not to be exploited



In many places testimonies have been covered to protect them from the rain

New ones are being added:

Everywhere are pictures of those almost certainly consumed by the fire, often desperately proclaimed as missing. Here are a dozen

To the right of the missing notice for Steven Power above is a photo of a young man with RIP in the top left corner. It was put up by a young woman who was taping copies along the road within the various displays. She told me he was her cousin, "Three brothers, with their mother and family, on the 21st floor. No help."

That was when I understood the look cast by passers by. There are those to go to visit Grenfell as I did, to bear witness, pay respect, recognise responsibility. Last week, among the wanderers on the afternoon I was there, the women showed their distress while men like me took photographs to hide theirs. But it is a busy part of town. Many have to go to work or shop or return home. Before they'd have barely noticed the high rise. Now its presence is proclaimed by the posters as you approach and instinctively you check it out.

When we have to pass a pit bull terrier or some other breed of dangerous animal, we keep an eye on it without seeking to provoke it. The glance is like a momentary cocktail of loathing, respect, caution, fear and repugnance as well as a touch of curiosity. It is a familiar, instinctive reaction.

Never before have I seen it cast upwards, high into the sky, as if the aim is to skirt a monster.

The glance tells us that, close to, people react to the tower as if it is alive.

It is alive. While the remains of the beautiful young man and his brothers and their mother and their neighbours lie on the top floors open to the elements, the tower is an unconsecrated high rise occupied by the souls of those to whom we have not yet said farewell.

It is not only alive with their restlessness. The building still pulses with a dark inferno of neoliberal greed and inhumanity that deregulated, cut costs, outsourced and clad it.

When Martin Moore-Bick was appointed to head the enquiry into what happened at Grenfell, he went there and told the BBC, "I can honestly say that I have never seen anything like that building which has been completely gutted so that you can see through it". It is also the other way round. It is as if the the building sees through us.

Will his inquiry record what this means or defend society from what it reveals?



You do not get the same sense of the tower as a witness from afar. Viewed from the motorway it is a shocking welcome to London

But it looks like an image from a war intruding on the capital's daily disorder. Even this quality is lost from most of the media images that isolate it from its surroundings.

Up close, it becomes a battlefield - in a far from finished conflict over fairness and justice

I flew to New York after the 9/11 attack. openDemocracy had just started and suddently we were reporting and debating the significance of an unexpected epicentre at the tip of Manhatten. I went to see the site of the World Trade Centre. The jagged remnants of its trademark exterior were still standing. Already there was a viewing platform. Of course the number of pictures of the missing was far greater than Grenfell. What I remember most vividly was the thick dust that coated the surrounding buildings up to the second and third floors for hundreds of yards.

The New York skyscrapers had collapsed under the impact of huge planes bloated with jet fuel. The city, the country and most of the world, rallied against an assault on the innocent that was clean and from outside. Of course, it should never have been exploited in the way it was. But it called forth solidarity with America even if you regarded its policies provocative. Grenfell is different. Here, solidarity with the victims does not lead to sympathy with a system of government hollowed out by both Labour and Conservatives this century, that led to the disaster. The political and moral implosion of the country's richest Borough of Kensington and Chelsea may only be the start of a great unwinding as Grenfell looks on

and we leave our tributes

All photos by Anthony Barnett, taken with an iPhone and published by opendemocracy under Creative Commons license.

Anthony Barnett's, The Lure of Greatness, England’s Brexit and America’s Trump, will be published shortly.

