Aral Balkan on an Internet of People from DiEM25's "Next Stop 2019?" event

"Today whether it is your smart television that you have in your home or whether it’s your smart phone you have or smart watch that you’re wearing or a smart teddy bear that your children are playing with or a smart pill that you swallow that sends information from within you. All these modern technologies work in the same way. They work by gathering data – information about us. And that’s an aspect that were not going to change, that’s a fact of life. The real question is who owns and controls these technologies, and the data and the insight that is being gathered about us?

Now if we can answer that question with ‘we do, as individuals’ there’s no problem here. We have individual sovereignty. We own and control them and we are getting smarter about ourselves. But if the answer is that corporations own and control these technologies and this data then they are getting smarter about us and by extension if this data is available to governments as we know that it is from the Snowden revelations then we are talking about a very different type of social system that we live in. We’re talking about a corporatocracy."