'It's a sense of adventure' - How Vouliwatch is reinventing politics in Greece

Vouliwatch is a new online platform which is revolutionising politics in Greece by introducing transparency and accountability into the country's parliament. Can it work elsewhere?

Stefanos Loukopoulos is the managing director of Vouliwatch

In this interview with Mohamed Shaltoot at the 2017 World Forum for Democracy in Strasbourg, he describes how Vouliwatch first started, how he got MPs and the public involved, and how he plans to export the platform to countries all across the world.