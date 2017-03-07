Print Friendly and PDF
only search openDemocracy.net

Stop #CensorshipMachine, for a EU copyright law that respects our rights and freedoms

Xnet 7 March 2017

Xnet launches video campaign: Stop #CensorshipMachine, for a EU copyright law that respects our rights and freedoms.

Xnet launches video campaign: Stop #CensorshipMachine, for a EU copyright law that respects our rights and freedoms

Please, help us spread it everywhere before a crucial debate in the EU in one week.

With the support of: EDRi, EFF, La Quadrature du Net, Bits of Freedom, Open Media and Epicenter.Works.

Ask your MEP to Stop #CensorshipMachine at:https://savethememe.net/ - (Website powered by Bits of Freedom / La Quadrature du Net)

-----


XNET

https://xnet-x.net/en/
https://twitter.com/X_net_
https://www.facebook.com/RedX.Net

About the author

Xnet (ex-EXGAE) is a group of activists who have worked since 2008 in different fields relating to online democracy, fight against corruption and the creation of mechanisms for organised citizen participation and to constrain seats of power and institutions.  We defend a free and neutral Internet; the free circulation of culture, knowledge and information; citizen journalism and the right to know, to report and to be informed; the legal, technical and communications struggle against corruption and technopolitics, understood as the practice of networking and taking action for empowerment, for justice and for social transformation.

 

 

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.