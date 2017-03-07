Xnet launches video campaign: Stop #CensorshipMachine, for a EU copyright law that respects our rights and freedoms.

Xnet launches video campaign: Stop #CensorshipMachine, for a EU copyright law that respects our rights and freedoms

Please, help us spread it everywhere before a crucial debate in the EU in one week.

With the support of: EDRi, EFF, La Quadrature du Net, Bits of Freedom, Open Media and Epicenter.Works.



Ask your MEP to Stop #CensorshipMachine at:https://savethememe.net/ - (Website powered by Bits of Freedom / La Quadrature du Net)

-----



XNET



https://xnet-x.net/en/

https://twitter.com/X_net_

https://www.facebook.com/RedX.Net