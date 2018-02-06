Print Friendly and PDF
only search openDemocracy.net

Political innovation is made by citizens, not instruments

Camilo Romero 6 February 2018

"The great challenge of those of us in public duty is to put political innovation on the agenda of public debate," says Camilo Romero, governor of Nariño, Colombia. Video / Español

 

In the context of the Latin American Encounter for Democratic Innovation that took place in the department of Nariño, Colombia, spearheaded by the Network of Political Innovation of Latin America and composed of 60 experts in political innovation from multiple countries in Latin America, DemocraciaAbierta interviewed governor Camilo Romero, well-known newscaster, journalist, and ex-senator, who is one of the pacesetters of political innovation in the region, and one of the hosts of the encounter.

Throughout the conversation, Camilo Romero, as governor of Nariño, a department with around 2 million inhabitants and one of the regions most devastated by the history of violence in Colombia, shares with us his reflections regarding three fundamental questions: 1) What role does political innovation play in public management?, 2) Why did the Encounter for Democratic Innovation take place in Nariño?, and 3) What is next in terms of political innovation in Nariño?.

 

Under the leadership of governor Romero, the government of Nariño has been one of the pioneers in putting innovation and open government on the political agenda as cross-cutting issues for public management in both Colombia and Latin America. Here, Camilo shares with us his reflections about the different innovative ways in which governments should conduct politics. 

About the author

Camilo Romero es Gobernador de Nariño, Colombia. 

Camilo Romero is the Governor of Nariño, in southwestern Colombia

Related Articles
Politics recovered: “We are not going to do what hasn’t worked before”
Camilo Romero
Agustín Frizzera
Democracy experiments in the Latin American political lab
Caio Tendolini
Manoela Miklos
Taking back politics in Latin America – and beyond
Agustín Frizzera
Politics recovered: "Innovation is the result of experimentation"
Caio Tendolini
Matías Bianchi
Agustín Frizzera
Subjects

Related Articles
Politics recovered: “We are not going to do what hasn’t worked before”

Camilo Romero  and Agustín Frizzera 

Democracy experiments in the Latin American political lab

Caio Tendolini  and Manoela Miklos 

Taking back politics in Latin America – and beyond

Agustín Frizzera 

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.