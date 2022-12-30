How do you turn 365 days experienced by eight billion people – and billions more other beings – into some kind of story?

Maybe you start with some events?

In which case, 2022 was the year that Covid vaccines kicked in. Daily global deaths hit 77,000 on 7 February, and have declined fairly steadily ever since. It was the year Russia invaded Ukraine, the first war between major European powers since 1945.

The Horn of Africa experienced its worst drought in 40 years, after an unprecedented fifth consecutive failed rainy season. The Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front agreed a peace deal after two years of a civil war that may have killed half a million people.

Pakistan drowned in the most severe floods in modern history.

It was likely the worst year ever for Amazon deforestation. It was also the year that Jair Bolsonaro’s chainsaw presidency of Brazil came to a fiery end, defeated by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a journey that took the former president and great defender of the rainforest from jail on trumped-up (perhaps we should say ‘Bolsonaroed-up’?) charges back to high office.

It was the deadliest year for West Bank Palestinians since the UN started keeping data, as Israel swung to the far right. The war in Yemen paused in a ceasefire over the summer, but killing returned in October. Azerbaijan attacked Armenia, taking advantage of the latter’s protector in Moscow being distracted.