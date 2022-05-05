We’ve hit crisis point for trans people in America

The more I look back at the deterioration of the situation for transgender individuals and the supportive families of trans children in the United States over the last few years – and even specifically over the last few weeks – the more I am struck by the prescience of Katie Laird, a Texas native and the mother of a trans child, who I interviewed last month.

Since I spoke with Laird, things have got measurably worse, as she suggested they would, saying, “At some point in the very near future, the focus will shift from trans kids to trans adults, and from there it will move out into the broader queer community.”

While most of the state-level measures passed since late March primarily target children and schools, they have also had a broader anti-queer focus. In addition, in a leaked draft opinion indicating the US Supreme Court is planning to overturn the precedent of Roe v Wade, thus abrogating Americans’ right to abortion care, Justice Samule Alito also attacked the rights to same-sex marriage and consensual homosexual acts in ways that signal the Roberts Court is prepared to abrogate those rights as well.

Meanwhile, the Right’s rhetoric has coalesced around vicious and false accusations against queer adults and adult LGBTIQ allies, the ostensible ‘predators’ from which queer children supposedly need ‘saving’. Just a few developments we’ve seen over the last few weeks will serve to illustrate the point.

Astonishingly, the governor of Florida, home of both Disney World and an infamous new ‘don’t say gay’ law, has turned against Disney – despite the fact that his state’s economy depends largely on tourism – because Disney vocally opposes the law, which is clearly going to be bad for business.

In addition, Alabama’s governor has signed two anti-LGBTIQ laws criminalising the provision of age-appropriate healthcare to trans minors and requiring trans students to use school bathrooms that match the sex listed on their birth certificates.

The latter law also includes a ‘don’t say gay’ provision similar to the gag rule now imposed on Florida’s public schools.

As justification for supporting these bills, which the state legislature had sent to her desk, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey cited her religious beliefs – that she “believed very strongly that if the Good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl”.

Of course, on paper, the United States constitution and legal precedent make such a religious justification for a policy that is binding on all inadmissible.

Unfortunately, however, the “wall of separation between church and state” is already riddled with breaches, and court watchers expect it to be further undermined when the Supreme Court decides Kennedy v Bremerton School District, a case that involves a high school coach’s very visible prayers at school (American) football games.

The Supreme Court typically hands down most of a term’s worth of decisions in the month of June, which will be upon us shortly.