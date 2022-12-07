In reality, of course, the state isn’t some amoral machine that just needs to work better. It is a space for mediating between the interests of different groups. Migrants (who can’t vote), young women who are most likely to need abortion rights, and LGBT people all had pressing reasons to fear the new government, and they did.

But there was a sense from most Italians that changes in the people at the top were abstract questions of technical competence or even just symbolic leadership rather than hard realities that materially affected their daily experience.

It’s easy to make the mistake of thinking this disenchantment is just a natural part of human nature, that people are ‘apathetic’, that politics has always just been an obsession of geeks. But that’s not where the evidence points: until the 1990s, turnout in Italian elections was consistently around 90%.

And people obviously aren’t apathetic: they care about their rent, their pay, the price of the bread they eat, and the quality of the air their children breathe. They worry about their neighbours and wince at the suffering of others. Homo sapiens is a social species. We don’t have sharp claws or strong jaws. We have each other.

When people disengage from politics, it’s not because they are apathetic, but because they are alienated – they don’t think the political system gives them any levers to move the things they care about.

Economic woes

From 1995, Italy went through a wave of rapid neoliberal reforms, including vast privatisations, erosion of workers’ rights and cuts to public spending, including on the country’s national health service.

As OECD economist Andrea Goldstein wrote, gleefully, in 2003: “Italy has topped the OECD privatisation ranking each year in 1995 to ’99 (from number nine in 1992) before falling to the second place in 2000.” The aims of the reforms, according to Goldstein’s paper, were to improve efficiency, “internationalise” Italian industry and slash public debt.

In reality, the opposite happened. After 1995, productivity – a measure of the amount an average worker produces – collapsed. Despite the global technological revolution of the last three decades, Italy has only recently caught up to its position before the country’s great asset sell-off.

Average wages in Italy now are lower than they were in 2004. GDP per capita is lower than in 2007, while inequality has steadily risen since then. The unemployment rate hasn’t moved far from 10% for 30 years.

And perhaps just as disastrous was the rapid expansion of the financial sector so lauded by groups like the OECD (officially the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development). While Italy managed to escape the worst of the sovereign debt crisis that capsized Portugal, Ireland, Greece and Spain in the early 2010s, it has faced similar issues repeatedly over the last decade.

Average house prices have fallen by 12% in that time, and the government has ended up bailing out numerous banks, effectively shifting tens of billions of private debt onto the state’s books.

However, it isn’t just privatisation and deregulation that are to blame.

The euro, which Italy joined when it launched in 1999, is also partly responsible. The currency is generally overpriced for poorer, southern European countries, making it harder for them to export goods, and underpriced for richer, northern countries, such Germany and the Netherlands, making their goods more affordable on the global market. The result is a sort of conveyor belt of wealth from Europe’s periphery to its core.

Italy’s previous prime minister, the centrist technocrat Mario Draghi, at least persuaded the EU to start addressing these problems. Taking full advantage of his prestige as former chair of the European Central Bank, he helped negotiate NextGenerationEU, a post-Covid investment plan of more than €2tn (£1.72tn), financed by the sale of bonds.

This is Europe’s biggest-ever stimulus package, about 18 times the size of the post-Second World War Marshall Plan, at current prices. About a fifth is going to Italy. According to Lorenzo Marsili, an Italian philosopher, campaigner and author of the book ‘Planetary Politics’, it has “saved the EU”. And it’s already been effective, he argues.

“Italy was never growing in the last 20 years. Every time there was a crisis before, Italy didn’t bounce back. Post-pandemic, Italy bounced back better than its European peers,” Marsili says.

But the full effects of the stimulus package have yet to be felt – meaning that the outgoing clutch of politicians got little credit from the electorate. Instead, Meloni has benefited from Italy’s long-running discontent, and will now likely be thanked for the spending, too.

The effect of non-voters

It was the non-voters who put Meloni in power. In 2018, around 12 million people voted for one or other of Italy’s right-wing parties, making them the biggest coalition in the parliament, but denying them a majority.

The biggest single party, on the other hand, was the Five Star Movement, an anti-establishment and environmentalist party that aimed to address alienation with direct democracy. It won ten million votes in 2018 – but then promptly went into coalition with the far-right Lega, upsetting many of its supporters.

This year, right-wing parties still got around 12 million votes, though these largely switched from Lega to Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party. Centre-left votes stayed steady too, at 7.5 million.

But Five Star’s vote more than halved, to 4.3 million. Mostly, those people just stayed at home: overall turnout fell from 34 million to 29 million – from 73% to 64%.

As someone in Spinea, near Venice, put it to me: “I’m demoralised and I don’t trust anyone any more.” The perception that the Five Star Movement got power but failed to deliver clearly runs deep.

It’s an attitude I’m very familiar with, via conversations from Hungary and Slovakia to Spain and Tennessee; from England, Northern Ireland, Palestine and Sicily. Stand on any street corner almost anywhere in the Western world, stop the first people who pass by and ask them how they feel about politics or their country’s political leaders, and there is a good chance you’ll get the same frustrated gestures, the same eye-rolling and, in different languages, the same words.

The progressive version of this attitude was perhaps best articulated to me by Bob Peoples, who I first met in his hostel in the mountains of Tennessee in 2004, and who I tracked down to interview ahead of the 2020 US election. After initially saying he wasn’t interested in politics, he said: “We need change in the whole democratic system, so it’s not run by a few people, dark money, lobbyists… we need politicians who represent the people.”

The regressive version was best put by a woman I interviewed outside a block of communist-era housing on the edge of Prague in early 2020. She didn’t trust politics. So I asked what she did trust. “Family and church,” she said. As a result, she voted for patriarchal conservatives.

Distrusting the state

For all the talk of polarisation in politics, the feeling that ‘they’re all the same’, that political systems can’t be trusted, that politicians are in it for themselves, unites most Western electorates. It is the hegemonic political opinion across the wealthy world.

There are, as the philosopher and author Marsili explained to me, three different things Italians mean when they say they can’t distinguish between politicians. The first is that “no one is actually going to transform the economic reality of the country and my role in the economic and social hierarchy”.

In recent decades, says Marsili, “the way the country has been run hasn’t changed much,” with “no expansion of welfare support when the left has been in power,” and “no more neoliberalism when the right is in power”. While technocrats have imposed austerity, so has everyone else, too.

The second thing Italians mean, claims Marsili, is that they don’t care about people who aren’t like them – that is, people who might have the most to lose from the election of a far-right prime minister.

And the third thing they mean is that politicians are corrupt.

This trend, says Marsili, is particularly stark because of Italy’s history of being colonised. Much of the peninsula was ruled from Austria, Spain and France up until the wars of independence in the 19th century.

There is, he says, “a colonial sentiment of distrust towards the state”, which is a “classical development that you see in post-colonial countries, a stark differentiation between the state and the citizen – where the citizen has to protect themselves from the state, through, for example, family networks or the mafia.”

The distrust isn’t entirely misplaced. In the 1990s, the main Italian parties collapsed amid a series of corruption scandals. Silvio Berlusconi, the main figure to benefit from this collapse, has himself faced numerous allegations of corruption and connections to the mafia.

Election turnout, which stayed at around 90% between 1945 and the late 1980s, fell consistently throughout the 1990s. I met more than one voter who told me they had stopped voting in the 1990s, and hadn’t done so since. By 2001, turnout was 81% – this time, it was 17 percentage points lower than that.

This trend benefits the right, because the people most likely to lose faith in democracy are those who need it most: working-class and marginalised people, who might traditionally vote for the left.

But perhaps even more damaging is that loss of faith in politics blunts any serious left-wing message. Progressive parties win elections when they promise to use the state to improve people’s lives. As Jeremy Corbyn found in the UK in 2019, if people think all politicians are lying to get their votes, then they just conclude that those who offer more are bigger liars.

Neoliberalism, alienation and the far right

The thing about statements like ‘they’re all the same’, and the anger that accompanies them, is that they imply the speaker expects better of their politicians. While the words are cynical, the very act of saying them displays some kind of belief in the potential of politics to offer something different, a slither of hope that democracy could offer a better world.

The more common answer – ‘I’m not interested in politics’ – has had that hope wrung out of it. This is the purest expression of political cynicism. For people who say this, politics isn’t a negotiation about how we live together, it’s more like a bad soap opera, some ongoing drama that happens elsewhere. One they choose not to watch.

And perhaps it’s no surprise. Before the 1990s, Italian politicians oversaw state-owned companies that steered the country’s rapid post-war industrial development. They set laws that sculpted people’s working days.

If you were employed by, or a customer of, the main energy, oil and gas or telecoms companies, then you were either paying or being paid by enterprises overseen by people you elected. Politicians capped rent, and shaped the housing market. Choices they made affected everyone in obvious, tangible ways.

But with the privatisations and deregulations of the 1990s, politics became a different kind of thing, closer to another phenomenon. Reality TV as we know it was invented in the 1990s, and Italy’s game-show prime minister, the media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi, came to define Italian politics for three decades.

In retrospect, he came to demonstrate what a lot of Western politics would become about – not a joint discussion about how to shape society, but a rolling soap opera where our role is to gawk.