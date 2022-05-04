A slight irony in the fact that this breach of privacy, of one of the US’s most secretive and unaccountable government institutions, occurred in conjunction with a decision that will de facto eliminate Americans’ federal right to privacy.

But there is nothing at all funny about the devastating impact that overturning Roe v Wade will have on women’s equality, on the rights of anyone who can get pregnant, and, in the future, most likely on anyone who needs access to birth control, or who wants to enter into a same-sex marriage, or who needs access to medical treatment for gender dysphoria. Even laws against ‘sodomy’, overturned in the 2003 Supreme Court decision in Lawrence v Texas, could now be back on the table.

To be sure, the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion over the critically important Mississippi abortion ban case, Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health, states: “We emphasize that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right. Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.” Its author, Justice Samuel Alito, also argues for the “uniqueness of abortion” with respect to the termination of “life or potential life”.

However, other points Alito emphasizes make clear that (the supposed uniqueness of abortion notwithstanding) his argument could be used to strike down other civil rights opposed by the extremist white Christians who comprise the core of the Republican Party.

In rejecting Roe’s reasoning about abortion, Alito belabored the notion that any right considered to exist under the US constitution should have a deep grounding in American history, arguing that there is no such historical grounding for the right to abortion care. (In doing so, he used the ideologically loaded term “abortionist” to refer to abortion providers, a label used only by far-Right Christians.)

Referring explicitly to rights to same-sex marriage and private, consensual sexual acts between adults, Alito also wrote: “None of these rights has any claim to being deeply rooted in history.” This essentially invites bigoted state legislators to pass unconstitutional laws banning ‘sodomy’ and revoking same-sex marriage.