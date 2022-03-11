Apply for our Africa investigative reporting fellowship (Kenya)

We are excited to announce a six-month investigative reporting fellowship for an early-career journalist. You will join our Tracking the Backlash team, which investigates organised opposition to women’s and LGBTIQ rights across the world.

You need to be based in Kenya and have reliable internet access. You may be required to spend significant time travelling the country on reporting assignments.

You will contribute to global projects as well as reporting from the region. Preferably, you will be working full time, but we are open to discussing a part-time position. An extension of another six months is a possibility.

We particularly encourage applications from women and LGBTIQ candidates.

You will be paid a monthly stipend of $2,100 and be expected to dedicate 40 hours a week to research, reporting, planning and other tasks for investigative projects on women’s and LGBTIQ rights. Throughout, you will receive ongoing mentorship and be invited to attend training workshops.

We are looking for applications from journalists who are interested in developing their skills in investigative journalism and multimedia storytelling. As this is a specialist fellowship, you will get more out of this opportunity if you have been working as a journalist for at least 1–2 years, but this is not essential – we will consider applications in their entirety.

To apply:

Submit your application online, in English, including your CV and two examples of your previous work. The deadline is: 3 April 2022, 23:59pm GMT.

Ahead of this deadline, if you have any questions about this opportunity, please email [email protected] with ‘Questions about 2022 Africa fellowship’ in the subject line of your message.