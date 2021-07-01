African activists show how churches can make space for queer people

Homosexuality is ‘un-African’

One of the most common claims IAM staff face is that homosexuality is “un-African” and “Western”.

Thela and Mjwara are skilled at using African history to show that LGBTIQ people have always existed and it was only when Western colonial laws were introduced that same-sex relationships were penalised. “I can give you stories about Queen Modjadji who had wives, African kings who had husbands, ‘eunuchs’. What is actually un-African is not my identity, but homophobia,” says Thela.

Traditional leaders also acknowledge that there have always been people involved in same-sex relationships, adds Mjwara.

To win the support of family members, some gay, lesbian and trans people have become traditional healers because “sexual fluidity” is acceptable in that context, says Mjwara. “A lot of people would say, the person has an ancestral calling [to become a traditional healer] and the ancestor that has called them is of a different gender and that is why they are gay,” she adds.

But if LGBTIQ identities were acceptable, she says, it would not be necessary for people to pretend to have this calling.

Although progress is slow, De Lange is encouraged by the shift in attitude towards same-sex relationships in the Methodist Church, which has a large constituency across southern Africa, and the Dutch Reformed Church, which operates in South Africa and Namibia.

“After many years of debating same-sex relationships, all of a sudden, last year, the Methodist Church changed their policy, and now celebrates same-sex unions on all levels, from the clergy right down to the congregants,” says de Lange of the church that cast her out in 2010.

She also points to the establishment of a regional network in southern and east Africa and “dipping our toes into west Africa”, as evidence that IAM’s work is starting to make a difference.

Meanwhile, David highlights the 2019 decision by Botswana’s High Court that the criminalisation of consensual gay sex in its penal code was unconstitutional.

The evangelical challenge

However, IAM has struggled to engage with evangelical Christians, who believe in a literal interpretation of the Bible and also have huge financial backing.

“We celebrate diversity and believe that all of creation reflects the image of God. But evangelicals try to change what God has created by saying that it's damaged, or there's something wrong with it,” says de Lange .

The late controversial Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua, who “exorcised” the “demon of homosexuality” from congregants, used fear to force people to be who they are not, according to de Lange.

“There's no love, no respect. I come from an evangelical background and I know that many of the sermons are soaked in fear,” she says. “Why does he pray for a gay person to become a heterosexual? According to this view, diversity is not tolerated. You have to conform to the dominant view, therefore you have to deny yourself, to be OK with God.”

Their personal struggles make IAM staff sensitive to the challenges that LGBTIQ Christians face.

De Lange tried for years to deny her sexuality after being told that she could not be a Christian and a lesbian. She even joined Exodus International, the “ex-gay” Christian movement that eventually closed in 2013 with an apology for trying to “convert” LGBTIQ people to heterosexuality.

“I came to see that it is better to be rejected for who I am, than to be accepted for who I am not,” de Lange says.

Thela has also wrestled with self-acceptance: “I had an internal conflict with myself, where I tried to pray the gay away from my own self. The message has been massaged into our heads to look at yourself as the problem, because a man standing in the pulpit says so.”