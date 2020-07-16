African governments warned of lawsuits for maternal deaths under COVID-19 lockdowns

African governments could face lawsuits arising from maternal deaths caused by COVID-19 restrictions, human rights lawyers have warned today.

As part of a major global investigation, openDemocracy today reveals “alarming” evidence of deaths and unsafe births across Africa during the pandemic, in circumstances that contravene World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and national laws.

In some cases, COVID-19 transport bans prevented women from getting to hospital in time during emergencies, while other health workers fearing coronavirus infection shunned or refused to treat pregnant women in emergencies.

“You can be sure, cases are going to be filed,” Nelly Weraga, a lawyer in Nairobi, Kenya with the Women’s Link Worldwide NGO, told openDemocracy. She said governments were required by the African Union’s Maputo Protocol to ensure their pandemic emergency measures protected women’s rights.

The Kenyan government is already being sued over forced quarantine during COVID-19. As part of that case, filed on 2 July by Women’s Link Worldwide and twelve other petitioners, the government has been asked to provide, as a matter of urgency, information about aspects of its pandemic response that some of the petitioners endangered pregnant women’s lives.

Women’s Link Worldwide said in its affidavit that the Kenyan government has failed to provide “clear and comprehensive” information in response to what was “reported by a number of media outlets that women and girls in Kenya are failing to access health care facilities” because of COVID-19 curfews.

Pregnant women who need medical attention have been staying at home “because they don’t know if they can go to hospitals or must stay at home,” added lawyer Nerima Were, who represents a number of the other petitioners, including the Kenya Legal and Ethical Issues Network on HIV/Aids.

These problems are not unique to Kenya. While tracking the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on women giving birth around the world, openDemocracy has identified reports in 45 countries of how women’s access to timely, high-quality and respectful maternity care has been hindered during the pandemic.