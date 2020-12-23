Allow married women in Japan to keep their surnames

Before 31-year-old Kyoko Takahashi (a pseudonym) got married, she and her fiancé never discussed which surname they would use. Even as they discussed the many other aspects of the future they were planning together, the burden she would subsequently take on by changing her last name was never on the agenda.

Takahashi has now been married to her husband for two years and she still feels awkward using his last name. She says she is frustrated that she had to give up a part of her identity, simply because she’s a woman. “I’ve always questioned why only women are expected to change their last name,” she told me. “I feel a strong connection to my maiden name, so I still use it professionally.”

Her experience isn’t unique. In Japan, couples who marry are legally required to choose either the husband or wife’s surname, as stipulated in Article 750 of the Civil Code, and nearly all choose the husband’s surname. A man who wishes to support his wife’s desire to keep her surname must defy convention and social pressure – something that few seem prepared to do.

The single-surname system is a legacy of Japan’s traditional patriarchal family system, which placed men at the top of the family hierarchy and viewed women as entering the man’s family upon marriage. A new constitution, created after World War Two, recognised equality between men and women and abolished the traditional family system. Yet, the single-surname rule remained. “The traditional family system has been abolished, but its underlying values survive like a spectre,” said Naho Ida, a working mother who is leading the National Petition Action for an Optional Dual Surname System, a campaign aimed at reforming Article 750. These underlying values, she said, “function as social pressures.”

For many women, including 30-year-old Akiko (a pseudonym), the requirement to change her surname is on a long list of reasons why she does not see herself getting married in the foreseeable future. “Names are part of someone’s identity and changing it would mean you’re changing who they are,” she explained. “The fact this is done so casually shows there’s a more fundamental problem here.”