Austerity drives populism and is a frontal attack on the rights of women

Austerity. From the left to the right, governments have only that one word on their lips. The European parliament’s elections are approaching (in May) and there are fears everywhere that the tidal wave of extreme right-wing movements will swell, with Brussels being blamed for austerity policies, and thus for recession and unemployment. This situation has led to an explosion in the rejection of foreigners and refugees, and to a demand, by a large part of the European population, for xenophobic and authoritarian policies.

Demanding budget cuts, which in practice have a direct impact on public services including healthcare and education, is not only the bedrock of populism, authoritarianism or social unrest. It is also a frontal attack on the rights of women who tend to be more dependent on these services, which can shift the burden of unpaid care work from their shoulders onto social systems.

Cleaning, cooking and looking after dependent family members – children, elderly people and people with disabilities – are still largely seen as “women’s affairs”. In France, women do 64% of the country’s unpaid care and domestic work, spending at least the same time on this as on paid activities.

Women and girls are also the most impacted when countries offer poor basic facilities, especially in developing countries. In sub-Saharan Africa, where more than two-thirds of the population lacks access to domestic tap water, women and girls are the main providers of the household water supply and sanitation. Girls are left to fetch water and firewood while their brothers go to school.

This means that women have fewer opportunities for education, training and work. In the EU, 25% of women cite care and other family responsibilities as the reason for not being in the labour force, compared to only 3% of men.