With prevention not always possible, firefighters instead turn to rigorous decontamination to rid themselves of the toxic particles as quickly as possible.

In Sweden, which Steen describes as a world leader in protecting firefighters, fire stations often have saunas, which are the best way of drawing particles out of the skin.

Steen half-laughs: “I don't feel like we're going to be anywhere near a position where we can start getting saunas at stations, unfortunately. Getting air con is hard enough as it is.”

Instead, his station operates a ‘clean cab’ policy, involving what he describes as a “festival shower” – thoroughly cleaning oneself with wet wipes before leaving the scene – then immediately returning to the station to have a hot shower and pick up clean PPE.

In the recent heatwaves, though, proper decontamination was also not possible – there simply wasn’t time to shower or change. Firefighters in Steen’s station were “having to travel the entire length of the county” fighting one fire after another. Sometimes they would be en route to one fire while calling the station to report having seen “plumes of smoke – like, multiple plumes of smoke – on the horizon”.

“We were constantly going out – we weren't able to [do] decontamination for hours and hours and hours,” says Steen, explaining the decision to sacrifice personal safety. “We felt it was our responsibility to protect the public.”

‘Cut to the bone’

Besides the long-term risk posed by carcinogens, wildfires expose more immediate problems for the UK’s fire services.

“[Wildfires] spread quicker than a firefighter can move... they spread at a rate that we simply can't match,” explains Riccardo La Torre, a national officer at the FBU who served as a firefighter for 18 years.

This means more people are needed to fight them – particularly as wildfire seasons become longer and more intense as the climate crisis progresses. But La Torre says firefighters’ warnings to Conservative ministers “have fallen on deaf ears”.

“Chief fire officers and politicians have just continued with their cuts agenda and decimated us,” he says. “Since 2010 we've had 11,500 firefighters cut – that's 20% of the workforce gone.”

La Torre says the real-life implications of these cuts were more visible than ever in last month’s heatwave.

“What's scandalous is there were firefighters fighting these fires desperate for reinforcement, for resources, putting in back-up calls and being told they simply couldn't have it because we haven't got any,” he says.

“[Meanwhile] there are fire engines sat empty and dormant in fire stations all over the country because we simply don't have the firefighters to crew them and get them out the door.”

Riccardo La Torre, national officer at the Fire Brigades Union | Fire Brigades Union

This not only takes its toll on firefighters, La Torre adds, but severely impacts the mental health of those on the receiving end of the emergency calls.

“They’re trying to somehow move these pieces around the chessboard that they simply just don't have,” he tells me. “You know, people screaming down the phone to them and not being able to send the available resources because they're not available – it’s horrific stress and pressure on our control operators.”

Asked how the government could support fire services moving forward, La Torre is firm. “We need a return of those 11,000 firefighters as a starting point, we need a serious injection of central government funding to not only do that but then to prepare, to train, to resource what we need to fight and be prepared to fight this ever-growing risk as a result of climate crisis.”

He adds: “And then on top of that… they need to start treating their firefighters fairly. You know, they've seen their pensions unlawfully stolen, they've seen a real-terms pay cut of over £4,000.”

La Torre is referring to the fact that between 2009 and 2021, firefighters’ real salaries fell by 12%. The FBU is now reportedly considering industrial action, including striking, after rejecting an offer of a 2% pay increase.