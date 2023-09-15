Bustos Oyarzun and Muñoz are just two of the hundreds of Chilean mothers who feel they were targeted by the state for forced and illegal adoption of their babies because they were vulnerable. Often young, many of them lived on the poorer outskirts of Santiago. Though they were in the city, their experiences mirrored those of people in rural areas across Chile, especially Indigenous communities such as the Mapuche, who have also reported many of their children being stolen.

Many of the mothers’ report that it was their second child who was taken, perhaps the perpetrators thought we wouldn’t “suffer as much”, the women now believe.

Karen Alfaro, a leading researcher into Chile’s forced adoptions scandal, says the Pinochet dictatorship “sought to control the birth rate, especially in the case of rural women – it was a way of controlling the ‘quality’ of the country’s population.”

Alfaro, who has a doctorate in social history and contemporary politics, says poorer women were also targeted due to assumed ideology. Throughout the 1960s and the rise of socialist Salvador Allende’s Popular Unity coalition, “poor women were [seen as] protagonists during all the mobilisation processes; they were liberal, they were sexually free. So controlling their bodies was a goal.”

In 1978, Pinochet introduced the National Childhood Plan, which sought to enshrine the ‘traditional’ family but focussed heavily on engineering it through forced adoptions. In her research, Alfaro noted that the plan set out to “significantly increase the number of adoptions in Chile, as a way to provide homes for children.” It also wanted to “create a movement of public opinion favourable to adoption, inform and motivate adoption and speed up processes”. Pinochet’s wife, Lucía Hiriart, was appointed head of the organisations and government agencies related to children and family policies in Chile.

Alfaro, now dean of Universidad Austral de Chile’s philosophy department, says: “The whole system made it possible to capture young mothers or girls at an early age in order to be able to follow them and force them to give their children up for adoption, or take the child once they delivered their children in hospitals”.

‘I was young, I believed in everything the doctors told me’

A decade after Muñoz lost her son, Mercedes Tapia, aged 27, was in the same maternity ward in Hospital del Salvador. It was 30 August 1989 and Tapia’s son Jacob had been born by a caesarean. Jacob had an older sister, nearly six-year-old Bárbara, whom he would never see.

Fast forward to the present and Bárbara, now 39, sits with her mother in the family house in northern Santiago, photographs of past generations behind them. The two women exchange comforting glances as they recall the day Jacob arrived and disappeared.

Tapia was taken to hospital two days before Bárbara’s sixth birthday, and today her daughter still remembers the excitement she felt about meeting her new little brother. “I actually handed out my birthday invitations, and my mother told me, when your little brother arrives, we’re going to celebrate.”

“But he never arrived,” says Tapia, her voice breaking. Now 61, some memories of that time are blurry but certain details remain. She remembers that every ultrasound scan during her pregnancy was normal and doctors found nothing wrong with the baby. But when she was admitted to hospital to give birth, a midwife warned her that her baby would die. A social worker asked if she would allow his body to be used for scientific research, Tapia recalls. “They practically brainwash you, saying: your son is going to die, he’s not going to live”. Later, someone came and asked her to sign a blank piece of paper. “I signed it.”

She recalls waking up alone in a room after surgery. “A midwife came and told me, your baby died. I think they put me to sleep because I woke up drowsy, I did not know where I was. I didn’t feel him, I didn’t hear him cry, I didn’t see him. So I don't even have that memory.”

When Tapia and other relatives asked for the body to arrange a burial, they were told the child had a deformity too shocking for them to see.

Unlike Muñoz, Tapia was given Jacob’s birth and death certificates, but she has never felt the details of either make sense. She shows me handwritten documents yellowed with age. The box next to “Vivo” is crossed out in pen, meaning he was born alive, but a note scribbled next to it reads: “Died 30.8.89”. Written below, in a different pen, is a note saying that that Jacob received a tuberculosis jab, despite being apparently alive for only an hour and a half. The vaccine is normally given to newborns within a few days of birth and up to six months old.

Jacob’s death certificate states that he died of asphyxia and was buried in the general cemetery. His mother believes she was targeted while pregnant, maybe even from the time she saw her first doctor. “They catch you, and from there the information comes down from the top. I was young, I believed in everything the doctors told me, I had her [Bárbara] and we had no problems, so we were supposed to have a healthy baby.”

Tapia adds: “There are no words to explain the pain, the pain of deceit, of betrayal. Because doctors betray you, the people around me betrayed me. It’s unimaginable. It is so personal, so much that I swear my chest hurts when I talk about it.”

When openDemocracy asked the Hospital del Salvador about Muñoz and Tapia’s babies, Victoria Pinto Henriquez, the director of Hospital del Salvador, said she was “not aware of any details relating to the two cases”. Pinto Henriquez’s statement said: “Due to the date of the requested information, there are no staff members who can provide further details on these records.” She noted that the hospital had conducted similar searches of its database and physical archives for cases being investigated by authorities. But, she said, “despite the search conducted in both the local office archive and external storage, no birth record books from that date or any other were found”.

Since the first cases came to light in 2014, after an investigation by Chilean outlet CIPER, hundreds of adoptees raised abroad have begun to trace their roots back to Chile with DNA ancestry tests and the help of Chilean groups such as Connecting Roots, Hijos y Madres del Silencio and Nos Buscamos, or European organisations Chilean Adoptees Worldwide and Chileadoption.se. Collectively, they’ve facilitated more than 700 reunifications.

Many adoptees, victims of a forced and illegal process, have been found in the United States, Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany and other European countries. So far, only the Netherlands and Sweden have launched official investigations into their role in inter-country adoptions. Alfaro’s research records cases of foreign foster parents paying between $6,500 to $150,000 to adopt a child.

‘Your heart says no, he’s not dead’

It was only after seeing a TV news report about illegal adoption in 2019 that Tapia and her family began to actively look for Jacob. Bárbara, who now works with Connecting Roots, went to the cemetery to find her brother’s records, but there was nothing. When she went to the hospital, they said Jacob’s files had been burned. But as her mother, Mercedes says, “I never felt that my son died – your heart says no, he’s not dead”.