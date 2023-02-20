She told openDemocracy that although more than 50% of women will get a UTI, and 44% of this group will have a recurrence, it’s not yet known why the condition becomes chronic in some individuals and not others.

“There is a wider issue here, which is about access to healthcare for women, and the barriers they face,” Khasriya says. “There are a lot of unanswered questions about what’s causing this problem, and that’s why the research and science has to go on.”

Ordinary cases are caused by bacteria entering the urethra (the tube through which urine leaves the body), commonly after sex. The shift from acute to chronic infection is thought to occur when previously free-floating pathogens invade the cells lining the bladder. Once embedded, they are difficult to pick up with traditional tests and can be resistant to antibiotics.

Experts suspect this might happen when the short courses of antibiotics prescribed in routine cases (which typically last three to five days) fail to kill off sufficient numbers of bad bacteria, leaving some to become embedded in the body.

The Chronic Urinary Tract Infection Campaign (CUTIC), which is campaigning to improve diagnosis and treatment methods, says that women’s pathological urinary symptoms are frequently dismissed as normal.

Catriona Anderson, a GP with expertise in chronic UTIs and microbiology, and founder of the private UTI Clinic in London, agrees, describing institutional blindness to the condition as shocking.

“The truth is, it’s not a well-recognised disease and it’s not got good diagnostic technologies. We are completely failing to recognise chronic UTI,” she says.

These failings are underpinned by a “cultural normalisation of female pain”, says Khasriya.

Although women are more susceptible than men because they have a shorter urethra, Anderson says this does not explain the gendered disparity in attitudes to treatment.

When men develop prostatitis (a complication of UTIs), they are frequently prescribed longer courses of antibiotics, Anderson explains.

“I can’t believe the amount of treatment that’s thrown at [men] without any tests. Women can present with symptoms of UTI, and be told it’s all in their head when the test shows negative. A bloke can be given six weeks of antibiotics without any tests. That’s the difference – and I’ve seen that,” Anderson says.

Guidelines produced by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) require a positive dipstick and midstream urine culture to diagnose and treat most UTIs. Despite being the ‘gold standard’ in frontline NHS practice, they are considered outdated by experts such as Khasriya.

Originally developed to monitor kidney infections, these routine diagnostics were never designed for UTIs; according to CUTIC, dipsticks miss up to 60% of all chronic infections, while midstream cultures can miss up to 90%. Allen remembers receiving only one or two positive tests during a decade’s worth of GP visits, despite having had an infection for years.

However, Anderson recognises that GPs are in a kind of catch-22 when it comes to chronic UTIs. “Doctors aren’t ignoring something they can see – they simply cannot see it,” she says.

In the absence of positive tests, sufferers are frequently told they don’t have an infection and are turned away with painkillers. Caitlin Daly, operations lead for women’s services at the Whittington, says this kind of gaslighting occurs “all the time” for women with chronic conditions.

Outdated guidance and treatment

The NHS may now formally recognise chronic UTIs, but this has not resulted in updated guidance, undermining the supposedly revised approach. “Doctors are having to rely on the guidelines for acute or recurrent UTIs. These are not appropriate and fail most patients,” said CUTIC spokesperson Carolyn Andrew.

Although there is consensus among chronic UTI experts that long-term antibiotics are essential for successful treatment, NICE guidelines prevent NHS doctors from making these kinds of prescriptions, particularly when traditional tests are negative.

When Anderson prescribed non-guideline antibiotics for certain patients at her specialist clinic, her pharmacist manager threatened to report her to the General Medical Council. The episode scared her so much that she shut the clinic for two years. “It took me a while to regain my confidence, but now I’m backed by so many leading urologists,” she says.

Allen first came across the term ‘chronic UTI’ not in a consultation room, but while trawling the internet on her mum’s sofa. Despite telling doctors she knew she had an infection, they refused to diagnose her without a positive test. Coming across the disease online was revelatory.

“That was it,” she said. “I didn’t care what anyone else said. It literally described me. It was a lightbulb moment.” Soon after, she booked an appointment at a private clinic on London’s Harley Street, was diagnosed and prescribed treatment.