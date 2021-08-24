Dear BBC: Getting OnlyFans to ban sex videos isn’t something to be proud of

And now OnlyFans says it made the decision to ban sex videos in order “to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers”. So far, Mastercard, Visa and other credit card companies have maintained their services with OnlyFans.

It makes sense that people applaud these changes, because, after all, who is in favour of human trafficking and child pornography?

The problem is, most sex trafficking recruitment and child pornography aren’t actually happening on Pornhub and OnlyFans. They happen on the social media giants: Facebook, closely followed by Instagram and Snapchat. But it’s sites like Pornhub and OnlyFans that are the ones being “investigated”, “exposed” and attacked.

Christian Right crusade

The reason that platforms offering sexual services are in the spotlight – instead of mainstream social media platforms – is because evangelical Christian conservative organisations have cleverly fooled influential journalists and policymakers with their ‘good’ intentions: to save women and children from exploitation.

One of the main sources for Kristof’s NYT piece was an activist named Laila Mickelwait, who leads Traffickinghub, a project by Exodus Cry. Both organisations claim they are “committed to abolishing sex trafficking and breaking the cycle of commercial sexual exploitation”. Both are ultra-conservative Christian Right groups that openDemocracy has been tracking for many years. And their main goal is to ban commercial sex completely.

Kristof didn’t mention these motives and ties, and it’s possible that he wasn’t aware of them.

The crusade against porn has resulted in the major credit card companies taking a “stance” on “ethical” transactions. But according to US porn industry veteran Cherie DeVille, this actually does more harm than good. “By suspending card payments, Visa and Mastercard harmed porn stars who made legal videos and did little to stop sex traffickers,” DeVille wrote earlier this year in an op-ed for The Daily Beast.

According to the BBC, OnlyFans’ announcement that it was banning sex videos came after documents were leaked to BBC News revealing that “OnlyFans allows moderators to give multiple warnings to accounts that post illegal content on its online platform before deciding to close them.” The BBC says it then “approached the company for its response to the leaked documents, and concerns about its handling of accounts posting illegal content”.