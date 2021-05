Esclusivo: L’Italia spinge per un ruolo permanente del Vaticano nei dibattiti ONU sulla salute

The Labour party suffered across the UK last week, losing the Hartlepool by-election and a swathe of council seats in England, and getting its lowest ever vote share in a Scottish parliament election. How should it respond?

Join us for a live discussion on 13 Thursday, May at 5pm UK time.

Hear from:

Clive Lewis, MP for Norwich South and former leadership contender

Jeremy Gilbert, Co-author of ‘Hegemony Now: Power in the Twenty-First Century’

Maddy Kirkman, Labour candidate for Edinburgh Central, disability rights and tenants union activist

Chair, Caroline Molloy, editor, openDemocracyUK