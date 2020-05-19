Every night, I pray that the pandemic goes away

I am Rendani Sirwali, 46, a trader from Khubvi village, in Limpopo province in South Africa. For over a decade now, I have been running an informal market in Thohoyandou shopping complex, selling fruits, vegetables, sweets and cigarettes.

I am married with two children, aged fourteen and twenty. The eldest is in his final year at the University of Venda. Running an informal market has been my only source of income for over twenty years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced us into a countrywide lockdown, I have not been able to work or make any money.

Though I support the precautionary measures put in place by our government to help combat the spread of COVID-19, my family is suffering both financially and psychologically. We are even struggling to afford decent food.

Through my informal market, I am the breadwinner in our family of four. My husband is not working and both children depend on me financially. A few days before the president's announcement in March about the countrywide lockdown, I bought new stock. It was meant to last for the entire month of April, but I was unable to sell anything.

Most of the items were fruit and vegetables, so they ended up being rotten, which meant I lost all my money. Throwing away all that rotten stuff was like throwing away my hard-earned money. I was left with nothing to carry us through the coming months.

We have since been allowed, as informal traders, to go back to selling in Thohoyandou’s streets, but only fruit and vegetables. I haven’t been able to do so because I don’t have any money left to purchase anything to sell at the moment.