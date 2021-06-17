Feminist groups demand action to ‘stop anti-rights infiltration’ at the UN

A coalition of more than 20 global organisations are calling on UN agencies to “stop access to decision-making” for opponents of women’s and LGBT rights.

The Observatory on the Universality of Rights (OURs) – which brings together groups including feminist NGO the Association for Women’s Rights in Development (AWID) and the Coaliton for Sexual and Bodily Rights in Muslim Societies (CSBR) – launched their ‘call to action’ today (17 June) alongside a report called Rights at risk: Time for action.

“We can no longer afford to wait,” says OURs’ call to action, warning that “many of our human rights spaces and processes have already been undermined” by ultra-conservative groups that are increasingly active at the UN level.

“Historically, the United Nations has been an important site for feminist and social movement gains,” it says. “We call for red lines and concrete action to stem the tide of anti-rights infiltration” – including limiting these groups’ access to UN officials.

The UN, it continues, should be “upholding rights related to gender and sexuality as universal and inalienable, indivisible, and interrelated to all other rights, and rejecting all attempts to put the rights of any one group against another”.

Umyra Ahmad from the feminist NGO AWID said that attacks on women’s and LGBT rights at the UN are “alarmingly well-coordinated” and called on UN officials to “stop legitimising anti-rights actors and block their access to power”.

International Women’s Rights Action Watch Asia Pacific (IWRAW-AP) told openDemocracy that “much greater transparency” at the UN is also needed to ensure that marginalised groups’ rights “won't be bartered away at the international level”.