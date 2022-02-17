Film tells forgotten stories of Ghanaian women’s fight for freedom

Watch the official trailer #WhenWomenSpeak



Military regimes and women’s collectives

‘When Women Speak’ paints a vivid picture of the struggles of Ghanaian women from pre-independence to the 21st century, via the key organisations and personalities of the time. It provides a clear trajectory of women’s efforts in Ghanaian nation-building and sociocultural change.

In the 1970s and ’80s, women organised amid the turbulent backdrop of coups d’état and bloody military regimes. Women activists were vocal against cruelty and abuse, and were essential actors in movement-building, despite the threats to their lives and freedom that were always hanging in the air.

Collectives of market women and women entrepreneurs thrived during this time, and there was a growing synergy between the different organising spaces. A vivid example: women bankers encouraged market women to wear aprons, to prevent them from damaging bank notes by stuffing them into the cloth they tied around their waist.

Issues such as widows’ rights also gained national prominence. Wives were commonly stripped of all property when their husbands died, rendering many women and children homeless or in poverty. Women were also heavily involved in environmental activism, organising and educating farmers about the dangers of surface mining and how it would affect their livelihoods.

The film also covers the quasi-governmental form of women’s organising that was the 31 December Women’s Movement. Named after the date of the coup in 1981 that brought Jerry Rawlings to power (for the second time), it was headed by his wife, first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings. The movement reached out to women in rural areas, and included a wide cross-section of society: market women, bakers, prisoners, farmers, fisherwomen and so on.

Remain vigilant

In 2022, the feminist struggle continues with LGBTQI+ activism gaining prominence in an increasingly violently homophobic and transphobic Ghana. Young feminists today, carrying the fearlessness and patriotism of their forebears, are changing sociocultural norms using the new technology of the times – digital activism.

“Why start when there are shoulders to stand on?” The words of Professor Dzodzi Tsikata – director of the pioneering Institute of African Studies, set up in 1961 – ring in my ears as I leave the cinema. Often, in our struggle for liberation, forward movement is accompanied by backward movement. We may achieve some wins only to be hit by setbacks, which can be demoralising.

But knowing our past is the foundation to building our present and our future. The feminist struggle is never ‘finished’. Patriarchy always dredges up new villains. We must passionately protect our wins, be inclusive of all women and evolve to meet the struggles of our present.

‘When Women Speak’ is a reminder of the constant need to remain vigilant in the face of patriarchy, and to keep the momentum going and the spirit alive.

The next screening at the University of Ghana’s Institute of African Studies is in March. For screening dates throughout the year, follow @womenspeakfilm