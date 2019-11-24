From the US to Peru, these ‘parent groups’ targeting sex education are all backed by the Christian right

The Concerned Parents and Educators of Fairfax County (CPEFC) is another example of a seemingly independent group supported by the Christian right. It formed in 2015 to combat proposed county legislation to protect students from discrimination on the basis of gender identity. Its campaign against this proposal gained widespread right-wing media coverage and thrust it into the spotlight.

In 2017, CPEFC’s executive director and its ‘Natural Family Planning Coordinator’, Meg Kilgannon, spoke at the annual Value Voters Summit organised by the Christian right group Family Research Council. There, she outlined strategies to challenge school board policies that support transgender students. But her connections to ultra-conservative movements are deeper still.

That same year, Kilgannon (along with other anti-trans activists) founded the advocacy group Hands Across the Aisle. It describes itself as a coalition of “radical feminists, lesbians, Christians and conservatives” that oppose “gender identity legislation”. Shortly after its founding, members of the group were invited to speak at the right-wing Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington DC.

Then, in December 2018, the Christian right legal group Alliance Defending Freedom filed an ultimately unsuccessful brief on its behalf at the Supreme Court, challenging a Pennsylvania school district non-discrimination policy.

Most recently, at this month’s 2019 Values Voter Summit, a panel on the ‘Darkening Landscape of American Education’ included Maria Keffler, a founder of a group called the Arlington Parents Coalition, which was set up to challenge proposed LGBTIQ non-discrimination policy in the Virginia county.

On the panel, she described how she and other parents drafted a form to request their children’s absence from gender, sexuality and sex education classes that they don’t agree with. This ‘universal opt-out letter’ can be downloaded from the group’s website but at the summit, Keffler passed around a version that was branded with the Family Research Council’s logo.

A global crusade

In Latin America, one of the first public uses of the term ‘gender ideology’ was in a 2013 speech by Rafael Correa, then president of Ecuador, who denounced the “dangerous gender ideology of fundamentalist feminists”.

It’s since been invoked in protests against comprehensive sex education, abortion, and same-sex marriage across the region.

At the forefront of the fight against sex education in Latin America has been the campaign ‘Con mis hijos no te metas’ (Don’t mess with my kids), which began in Peru in 2016 when a group of demonstrators dressed in pink and blue met outside the education ministry to reject ‘gender ideology’ in textbooks.

It also presents itself as a grassroots parents’ movement but is led by Christian Rosas, the son of a legislator and evangelical pastor. Investigative journalists have linked Rosas to the US ultra-conservative lobby group Moral Majority via Liberty University, where he was an international law student, and found that a group he ran received significant donations from US evangelical churches.

Last year, women took to the streets across Argentina to demand the debate of a bill to legalise abortion on request. That bill eventually failed to pass in the Senate, but the surrounding debate brought to the forefront issues that had been neglected for many years – including sex education.

Argentina passed a Comprehensive Sexual Education law in 2006, but it allowed schools to adapt curricula to fit their institutional missions. This has meant that schools can decide what their students learn, and those with conservative orientations have been able to omit certain subjects.

The 2018 abortion debate brought the law’s implementation into question, along with demands to ensure that children receive accurate information on a wide variety of issues related to their sexuality. Progressive legislators proposed reforms to include issues such as sex trafficking, violence against women, same-sex marriage and gender identity in these lessons without exceptions.

This proposal generated an immediate backlash, and protestors brought the Peruvian-born slogan ‘Don’t mess with my kids’ to the streets of Buenos Aires.

Dressed in the same pink and blue colours, they advanced identical arguments: the proposed reforms, they warned, would introduce ‘gender ideology’ in schools and ‘sexualise’ children from an early age. Amidst this opposition, the government decided to freeze the proposed reform.

This chilling case shows again how the fight against ‘gender ideology’ is a transnational crusade, with similar tactics being deployed across borders including strategic support for supposedly independent ‘parent groups.’

In turn, these ‘concerned parents’ groups are advancing the agendas of the same Christian right movements that are backing much of the anti-abortion, anti-LGBTIQ advocacy and activism we’re seeing across the globe.