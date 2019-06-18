Georgia’s first LGBT Pride kicks off despite threats from religious and far right groups

Georgia’s first LGBT Pride kicks off in the capital Tbilisi this week amid threats from religious and far-right groups seeking to stop the historic event. Organisers have come under pressure to cancel the activities while authorities have said they cannot guarantee participants’ safety.

The backlash against Tbilisi Pride – set to run from Tuesday 18 through Sunday 23 June – has included far-right threats on Facebook to sabotage the event, opposition from the Georgian Orthodox Church, and plans to interrupt it with homophobic counter-protests.

On Sunday, far-right millionaire Levan Vasadze also pledged to set up vigilante patrols to prevent LGBT rights activists from holding their Pride march next weekend. “We will tie their hands with belts and take them away,” he told a crowd of supporters, calling on them to bring wooden clubs in order to confront the police, who he warned not to intervene.

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has now launched an investigation into Vasadze over this call to the form illegal militias, which carries a potential sentence of between six and 12 years in prison. Though rights activists say the country’s authorities have largely shirked their responsibility to protect citizens from homophobic attacks.

“The problem is that the Georgian government doesn’t consider homophobia a problem”, said Mariam Kvaratskhelia, an organiser of Tbilisi Pride. “They don’t try and solve it. The government and the Church are constantly trading over our rights, and this is very humiliating for us”.

“The first Pride event is always hazardous”, Kvaratskhelia continued, in an interview with openDemocracy, emphasising that this opposition will not stop the event which she called a “breakthrough” and “a matter of dignity… it’s time that LGBTI people enjoy their right to public assembly”.