Leading Ghanian doctors provided anti-LGBTIQ health misinformation and promoted controversial ‘conversion therapy’ practices at a workshop for medical professionals, openDemocracy has discovered.

The two-day workshop in the capital, Accra, on providing “treatment, care and support” for LGBTIQ people was run by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association and aimed at nurses, psychologists, counsellors and midwives.

LGBTIQ people were described as “persons with sexual orientation and gender identity disorder”, and one speaker asked if homosexuality should be “rejected” as a vice treated “as a disease”.

One attendee told openDemocracy the trainers relied on “cherrypicked” information that emphasised bad-health outcomes for same-sex relationships, such as STDs and injuries from anal sex.

The event was organised by the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values (aka ‘The Coalition’), an anti-LGBTIQ campaign group in Ghana that is behind a proposed anti-LGBTIQ bill so far-reaching that Human Rights Watch has said it “beggars belief”.

If passed into law, it would require anyone who knows an LGBTIQ person to report them to the police, while anyone identifying as LGBTIQ could attract a prison sentence of three to five years. People may also be compelled to undergo ‘conversion therapy’. The bill is currently going through parliament.

The health worker who spoke to openDemocracy said they got the impression the Coalition was using these workshops to “recruit members to join their cause”.

“They want their community to grow, heighten awareness, and make themselves popular,” they said.