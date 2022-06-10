On June 4, 2022, Chris Murphy, the Democratic senator from Connecticut and gun control advocate, tweeted: “Your morning reminder that in the 10 days since Uvalde, there have been 20 more mass shootings in the United States. In those 20 massacres, 91 were shot and injured and so far, 19 died.”

Since then, the numbers have risen to 36 mass shootings – defined as four or more persons other than the perpetrator shot in one incident at one location – 97 injuries, and 25 fatalities, all in the space of a mere two weeks.

These are the figures that stand as of this writing, on the morning of 8 June. By the time this column is published, it will be surprising if the numbers aren’t higher still. Mass shootings have become such an everyday part of American life that most of them don’t make national headlines.

Gunshots are now the leading cause of death for young Americans (up to age 24), having eclipsed motor vehicle accidents several years ago. And after Uvalde, as usual, Republicans doubled down on their demonstrably false claims that gun control “doesn’t work” as a means of mitigating the damage from what we might well deem America’s other pandemic – gun violence.

While the United States arguably managed at least a halfway serious response to COVID-19 (in parts of the country inhabited primarily by liberals and progressives, anyway), any even remotely serious plan to address gun violence through public policy is blocked by state-level and national Republican obstruction.

The authoritarian Republican Party ruthlessly uses the disproportionate power afforded to it by America’s unfair system of state representation to hold us back from progress on gun control, while pushing us ever further backwards in terms of women’s, LGBTQ, and minority rights.