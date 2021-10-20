Why I created the hashtag #ExposeChristianSchools

In February, I received an email from my high school, Heritage Christian School in Indianapolis, asking alumni, parents and other affiliates to urge our congressional representatives to oppose the federal Equality Act.

This expands on the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity – in public businesses such as restaurants, education, housing and employment.

Passing this bill (which the Senate is unlikely to do)), the email informed me, “would threaten religious freedom” for the school. The email included a call to action from the Association of Christian Schools International, which represents more than 3,000 private schools in the US and more than 20,000 worldwide.

If you’re wondering why the US has never ratified the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of the Child, this is why. American children have no federal right to an education at all – let alone to one free of indoctrination, bullying and discrimination. The country’s right-wing Christians, the vast majority of whom are white, want to keep things that way.

They do so by vigorously defending an absolutist understanding of parents’ rights, weaponising “religious freedom”, and making bad faith arguments about “school choice”, aided and abetted by major media outlets’ ‘bothsidesism’ and unwillingness to seem critical of any large Christian demographic.