A homebirth seemed like the only option

I wasn’t planning to give birth in Armenia. I don’t trust the medical system here. My mother, who had no health issues her whole life, died almost a year ago in a hospital here. The nurses didn’t realise that she’d had a stroke. She just lay there in the emergency ward. We could only visit her for an hour a day. The care was almost non-existent. They wouldn't even give her water. Within a week, her situation deteriorated, and she died alone.

I was so heartbroken, and I still am. The grief comes in waves. She didn’t have to die. She could still be alive.

It was clear to me when I found out I was pregnant that I couldn’t put the life of my unborn child – or my own – in the hands of the same medical personnel.

I wasn’t sure if I wanted to have a second child. My daughter was born in Morocco, but soon after her birth my relationship with her father deteriorated, and I came back to Armenia. I’ve been a single mum since.

Would I be able to handle two kids? I don’t have a support system, as most others do in Armenia. My mum was never able to help me, and my auntie – who could look after my daughter now and then – is getting too old and fragile. There’s no daycare here, no mommy groups or communities of single mothers to help each other out, and I don’t have the finances to hire a nanny.

When I went to a gynaecologist to discuss my options, she shut me down when I wanted to discuss having an abortion and told me how great it was that I was having a perfect baby.

I was appalled. I am a strong woman and can make my own decisions, but what about younger girls? What about those who don’t know what their options are?

I finally decided to keep the baby as I knew my current partner would be a great father. My daughter has always wanted a brother or a sister and she’s been ecstatic.

I looked into giving birth in Georgia. I found a midwife and she told me about a great hospital in Tbilisi. I had everything planned and was going to give birth there. But then they closed the borders.

The gynaecologist at the hospital in Armenia has been pathetic. I’ve had to push her for test results, and she’s never asked how I was doing. She also told me I would have to pay her around 400 euros after giving birth, on top of the hospital costs – about the same amount that we would have spent on travelling to Georgia, paying for the birth, then staying in a hotel in Tbilisi for a few days afterwards.

Of course, I would have gone to the hospital in Yerevan if I needed to. I wouldn’t jeopardise the health of my baby or myself. But I hoped that by giving birth at home, my son and I wouldn’t be exposed to this horrible virus. But after all the trips we had to make to get his birth registered, we were exposed after all!

[As told to Inge Snip]

There has been a global surge of interest in home births from pregnant women who are anxious not to expose themselves and their newborns to COVID-19, according to reports from several countries including the US and Australia. In addition, many hospitals in areas badly affected by the pandemic are no longer allowing partners to be present at births, in case they are infected. This was the situation in New York hospitals until it was overruled by the New York State Department of Health.

Armenia declared a state of emergency on 16 March to deal with the pandemic. By 4 May it had lifted many restrictions, allowing restaurants, hairdressers and factories to reopen despite the fact that it has not been able to curb the spread of infection.

This story is part of our Humans of COVID-19 project: lifting up voices from across the world that are not being heard during this crisis.