In the summer of 2013, after my first of three academic years teaching at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration in Moscow, I was back in the American state of Indiana – the Republican stronghold in which I was born and raised, and whence the very evangelical former vice president, Mike Pence, also hails.

That same summer, Russian president Vladimir Putin signed his country’s ‘don’t say gay’ law, which banned the dissemination of “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors (known in non-Orwellian language as life-saving information that LGBTQ children need to thrive).

I was at an outdoor concert in a suburb of Indianapolis with some of my evangelical relatives when this topic came up in conversation, and I distinctly remember how dismayed I was when one of them opined on how “refreshing” it was to see a political leader “finally standing up to the gay agenda”.

That was the moment it dawned on me that Putin’s star was on the rise with the American Christian Right, a phenomenon I began to observe systematically, and on which I eventually published commentary and policy research.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Around the time of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Franklin Graham, the son of the world-famous Billy Graham and current head of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, began to publicly express support for Putin thanks to his crackdown on the LGBTQ community. In 2015, Graham met both Putin and Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, who declared anti-LGBTQ Christians like Graham to be “confessors of the faith”.

While the tendency to look at Putin as an exemplary Christian leader for his willingness to enforce “traditional values” through the state was never universal among American evangelicals, it proved quite persistent among evangelical elites.

Neither Russia’s 2013 ban on the adoption of Russian children by Americans, nor its annexation of Crimea in March 2014, nor its 2016 passage of the Yarovaya laws, which put severe restrictions on the kinds of proselytising activities carried out by American missionaries in Russia, ultimately did much to stem the trend.

As it turns out, however, Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine is proving a bridge too far for many US Christian Right leaders, including Graham. After the initial misstep of tweeting “pray for President Putin” a few days before the invasion, which resulted in widespread criticism, Graham scrambled to clarify that he did not support the war. Nevertheless, he maintained, “There are a few things Putin has done that are right.”