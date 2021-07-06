‘If you report abuse, you lose your job’: Spain’s labourers fight back

For Ana Pinto, an agricultural worker in Andalucía in southern Spain, the turning point came when she challenged her employer’s strict clothing rules, which insisted workers cover up. “We were forbidden from wearing [only] tops and shorts, while working in a greenhouse at 50ºC,” she said.

“I kept wearing them and one day the manager told me that I must change my clothes or he would throw me out. I told him to fire me. My co-workers heard us arguing and they all stood up for me. They said, ‘If Ana doesn't work, neither will we.’”

Since the confrontation, in 2018, Pinto has become the face of Jornaleras en Lucha, a campaign group formed by women who work in the fields of Huelva. This province in the south-west corner of Andalucía, on the border with Portugal, is a major producer of strawberries and other fruit. Most of the workers employed to pick the fruit are women, because it’s considered a 'delicate' job.

The group (which was formally established in 2020) investigates reports of exploitation and abuse, so that it can collectively challenge employers and, if necessary, take them to court. Pinto said that they have been able to pressure employers to provide sick leave and back pay, thanks in part to media coverage of the group’s actions. They have also formed a trade union with other women’s rights groups in Spain, such as Las Kellys, an association of hotel cleaners.

Rape and exploitation

The fight began in earnest three years ago, after women farm workers in Huelva reported several cases of rape – allegations that were later investigated by BuzzFeed and the German magazine Correctiv. “After that, you can’t look the other way,” said Pinto, who met some of the women involved.