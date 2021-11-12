Include women and Indigenous people in the fight against the climate crisis

“What dominates our society – patriarchy, colonisation, racism and capitalism – is actually based on the power of the exploitation of women, lands and people of colour,” said Osprey Orielle Lake, founder and executive director of WECAN International, at COP26, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26).

She was speaking at a special session organised by the UN in which grassroots, frontline and Indigenous women leaders, and representatives from international climate justice organisations, came together to discuss struggles and solutions for climate justice.

Feminists and women can make a significant difference when it comes to “changing the current situation of emergency,” Orielle Lake stressed. “We need to accelerate the leadership and visibility of women, especially Indigenous, Black, Brown and grassroots ones.”

Women leaders are still underrepresented in international decision-making spaces, but it is women and girls who are disproportionately affected by climate change and “face greater risks and burdens from its impacts, particularly in situations of poverty”, according to a joint statement released in Glasgow by the Scottish government and UN Women.

Get our free Climate Unspun email Climate Unspun is a free email newsletter about COP26 and climate change. Hosted by our expert journalists on the ground, you'll get an exclusive take on COP26 events as they unfold direct to your inbox. Expect news, in-depth analysis, and a carefully curated round-up of links from our global team, campaigners and other media sites to keep you updated on everything that's going on before, during and after this vitally important event.` Subscribe now

Orielle Lake claimed that no “important action” to combat climate change will happen unless the struggles of women and the leadership roles are addressed.

It has been women who “have been promoting innovative climate solutions to fight the crisis” for their communities, but also “for the health of our territories,” she added.

“What is happening [climate change] is not only unjust, but is totally insane: we have to stop it,” she said.

She called for action to “keep global warming below 1.5°C and defend, at the same time, the rights of women, Indigenous people and nature.”

To do that, governments have to respect the efforts made by women globally, she said. She explained that gender inequality will only get worse, as those who are most affected by poverty and, as a consequence, by the climate crisis, are mostly women and Indigenous people.