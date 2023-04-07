Cw: transphobia, mention of suicidal feelings.

The transgender community in India has historically been marginalised and discriminated against, socially, economically and politically. Trans individuals are viewed by many as abnormal or deviant, and face physical and emotional violence and abuse, including sexual assault. Many incidents go unreported due to fear of retribution or lack of legal recognition.

"Around 80% of transgender people in India are either engaged in sex work or begging, and a large number of them face gender-based abuse and violence,” said Mumbai activist Abhina Aher.

Most trans people (often referred to as hijras or Kinnars) have difficult childhoods and also face significant challenges in adulthood. Activists say they face discrimination on all fronts including education and employment, and that it can be difficult to obtain identity documents such as passports, voter IDs and driving licences.

Activists say that while the treatment of transgender individuals in India has been a subject of concern for many years, under the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) there have been several developments and policy changes that have impacted the community.

In 2019, when the BJP swept the elections for the second time, the Indian government under Narendra Modi introduced the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill in parliament, which aimed to provide legal protection to the transgender community and prevent discrimination against them.

However, it faced criticism from the community as well as the activists who argue that “the rules being framed violate the provisions of the Act itself.”

The BJP was also criticised for its lack of action on other LGBTIQ issues, such as providing legal recognition for same-sex marriage, protecting queer individuals from discrimination (for example, trans and gay people were barred from donating blood) and providing access to healthcare.