India’s all-women frontline defence against COVID-19 fight for fair pay

This is an edited version of an article that first appeared on Gal Dem

Gouri Hazra Dey begins her working day at 9am. Usually, she won’t return to her small home, in Bhatar, a village in West Bengal, until 10pm. Right now, her main focus is vaccination duty; she might be tackling vaccine hesitancy, registering people for their jab, conducting surveys and verifying the identification card numbers of people admitted to hospital.

She performs these pandemic-related duties in addition to her usual work, which includes assisting‌ at ‌births,‌ ‌immunisation‌ ‌drives and ‘‌sterilisation‌ ‌camps‌‌’ for migrant labourers returning to their villages, and‌ carrying out primary healthcare in her own village.

Petition: Make sure you’re not funding anti-gay ‘conversion therapy’ After a six-month openDemocracy investigation, major aid donors and NGOs have said they will investigate anti-LGBT ‘conversion therapy’ at health facilities run by groups they fund. But unlike the other aid donors, US aid agency PEPFAR has not responded at all. Please sign this petition to show that it must take action now. Sign the petition

Gouri is an Accredited Social Health Activist, or “ASHA worker”, as they are known across India. She is among the millions of ASHAs – all women – who form the backbone of the country's healthcare system, especially away from urban centres.

The Indian government’s National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), launched in 2005, created the role of the ASHA to work on the ground with rural, often marginalised communities. ASHA workers in India are an indispensable part of the country’s healthcare system.

ASHA workers are a one-stop healthcare shop; they stock medicine, treat minor ailments, provide advice on contraception and pregnancy and facilitate access to medical centres (and, if necessary, accompany women and children to appointments). Their job is to increase healthcare awareness, and in many communities they’re the most trusted medical figure.

The sheer scale of their work is clearly visible; the efficacy of India's childhood immunisation drives is often credited to these legions of frontline healthcare workers. Over the past year, they’ve also become the first line of defence against COVID-19 for rural communities. But despite everything they do, ASHAs say they are struggling to get recognition – or fair recompense – and are being treated as an afterthought by the government.

According to an Oxfam India survey of PPE distribution, conducted last September, 75% of ASHAs received masks, 62% received gloves and only 23% received full bodysuits. All these items, as well as face shields, head caps and sanitiser, were supposed to be provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"We weren't provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) kits by the government, and even sanitisers were in short supply. ASHA workers are called volunteers, but villagers often depend on us for all their healthcare needs," said Aruna Sarkar, an ASHA worker with a focus on maternity care, based in Raipur village in West Bengal.

Poor pay for too much work

ASHA workers do not have permanent status and receive few or no benefits (such as pensions or holiday pay). The state government pays them a paltry sum of Rs 1,000-4,000 (roughly £10-39) per month, plus “incentives” for specific health outcomes – for example, Rs 100 (£1) for every immunisation jab and COVID-19 vaccination. But ASHA workers say they are treated as volunteers and paid less than the minimum wage.