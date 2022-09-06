With the latest polls indicating that the right-wing coalition is most likely to win the Italian general election on 25 September, Italy’s LGBTIQ+ community is fearing the consequences of a far-Right government.

The coalition is made up of two far-Right populist parties – Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy and Matteo Salvini’s League – as well as Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right party, Forward Italy, and some smaller centrist allies.

Brothers of Italy is currently expected to win the most votes (24%), just ahead of the centre-Left Democratic Party.

Activists and members of the LGBTIQ+ community predict that such a victory will be bad news for them. Virginia, a 33-year-old bisexual woman, told openDemocracy that she is “profoundly scared” that a far-Right government would legitimise “phobic behaviour”.

She explained: “I fear it will become culturally acceptable to perpetrate violence against the community, and beyond.”

Italy’s right-wing parties have “cleared the way for violence against the LGBTIQ+ community and indeed have instigated it”, said Porpora Marcasciano, head of trans rights organisation Movimento Identità Trans, and also a city councillor and president of the equal opportunities commission in Bologna.

Caterina, a 29-year-old lesbian from Italy, who is now based in the UK, shares their fears. “The cultural shock I have every time I go back to Italy and then come back here is already as pronounced as it could be.

“Right-wing parties are already normalising homophobia, racism and sexism, through their rhetoric as well as their votes and their electoral promises. I’m scared that LGBTIQ+ rights will take not only a backseat, but the rights we have today will be under attack. The future is very bleak.”

Resistance is vital

Marcasciano is not surprised by the rise of the Italian Right, which she believes is a result of the Left's crisis. “The more the Left disunites, the more the Right grows,” she says.

Mario Colamarino, head of LGBTIQ+ organisation Circolo Mario Mieli and chair of Roma Pride, agrees: “The extreme Right identifies a few clear-cut ideas that are nothing but propaganda and sticks to them, in a coalition that appears cohesive – unlike the Left, which is complex and divided.”

Not everyone fears that a far-Right government will pass laws directly targeting the LGBTIQ+ community. Giorgia, a lesbian woman aged 27, is more afraid of being ignored and increasingly marginalised.

“There are those who want to flee Italy and those who find the strength to come together and shield themselves,” she says. “The greatest fear is that the [LGBTIQ+] community will split. This would make us less strong, and resistance, both cultural and civil, would be even more difficult.”