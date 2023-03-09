Another woman has shaken up Italy’s male-dominated political scene – but this time, she’s a feminist, openly queer and left-wing.

Say hello to Elly Schlein, 37, the new head of the progressive Democratic Party (PD). The party is the main centre-left rival to the far-right Brothers of Italy, which swept to power in last year’s election, when its leader, Giorgia Meloni, became Italy’s first female prime minister.

To the surprise of party stalwarts and pollsters, Schlein defeated her older, more centrist male opponent Stefano Bonaccini in PD’s leadership election at the end of February. “They didn’t see us coming,” Schlein quipped triumphantly after her win.

Frequently compared to the US’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Finland’s Sanna Marin and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern – a cohort of women heralded as the new ‘warriors’ fighting a global far-right surge – Schlein looks to bring a fresh vision to Italy, one that stands in stark contrast with Meloni’s iron-fisted, nationalist approach.

Schlein’s outsider status, not to mention her chutzpah, charisma and drive, have already given her one important win against Italy’s far-right, when she helped defeat Meloni’s ally, Matteo Salvini’s Northern League, in the Emilia-Romagna region in 2020. But emerging victorious in a general election in Italy – a notoriously messy and tribalistic affair – is a whole other matter.

To succeed, she needs to revive the PD’s diminishing influence and fend off her political adversaries - as well as counter doubts from within her own party.

Background, political and personal

For decades, Italy’s leaders have hailed from a remarkably homogeneous political milieu, and all looked rather similar: homegrown, greying and male.

Schlein traces her heritage much further afield. Born in Switzerland to a family of Jewish-American and Italian academics, she cut her political teeth in the US, where she campaigned for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

Unlike Meloni, who climbed the political ladder as a loyal member of Italy’s post-fascist, national-conservative tradition, she has tip-toed around the margins of the PD since it was founded in 2007. Schlein even quit the party in 2015, while serving as a member of the European Parliament, when PD leader and then prime minister Matteo Renzi tried to push through economically liberal reforms.

She remained an active member of the broader centre-left coalition, but rejoined the PD only last year, two months before the leadership race that followed the party’s brutal defeat in last September’s snap general election. She remained unpopular with much of the party’s establishment – which is why her victory was such a shock.

Her outsider reputation within the centre-left has been compounded by two other key aspects of her identity: her gender and her sexuality.

Her status as a queer woman in a country whose LGBTIQ+ rights record is among the weakest in western Europe – and where gay marriage proper is yet to be legalised – has attracted public attention. Yet, in spite of the energy she channels into defending the rights of the queer community, Schlein remains reserved about her private life. She came out publicly on an Italian talk show in 2020, revealing she was bisexual and had a girlfriend, but has been largely silent ever since.