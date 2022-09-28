Giorgia Meloni’s far-Right Brothers of Italy party is set to head Italy’s most right-wing government since the fall of Mussolini’s fascist regime in 1943, after winning the most votes in the country’s general election on Sunday.

Meloni’s agenda is nationalist and anti-immigration, while opposing ‘gender ideology’ and promoting the ‘traditional family’. She defines herself as “pro-family”, which has stoked fears over abortion and LGBTIQ+ rights in Italy.

But how did we get here – and how will Meloni’s extreme views play out in government?

With this in mind, Meloni’s victory should be seen in the context of a worldwide swing to the populist Right, which openDemocracy has long covered through a series of investigations into women’s and LGBTIQ+ rights. For years, Brothers of Italy “has been assiduous in building far-Right alliances” with other parties in Europe: Vox in Spain, Viktor Orbàn’s Fidesz in Hungary, the Law and Justice party in Poland.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

These parties share not only similar anti-rights agendas, but wealthy and powerful friends, too – both at home and abroad.

More than $700m has been spent on ‘anti-gender’ activities against sexual and reproductive rights in Europe since 2009, according to recent research by the European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights. These activities include projects to convince women to continue unwanted pregnancies and campaigns for conservative education in schools. It is not known whether Brothers of Italy has benefited from any of this money.

Around $430m of this came from European sources, including private foundations, religious groups, NGOs and political parties, with major Catholic foundations from France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain among the largest funders. The report by the European Parliamentary Forum says “religious extremists” have also “tapped into public funding”, obtaining money from governments.