Controversial trans-exclusionary charity the LGB Alliance is renting an office in the Tufton Street nerve centre of Britain’s most influential right-wing think tanks, previously unseen documents have revealed.

It is the first time a clear link has been drawn between the so-called ‘gender critical’ movement, which opposes equal rights for trans people, and the movement of conservative lobby groups at 55 Tufton Street whose libertarian economic policies have influenced a succession of governments.

The LGB Alliance says it chose the address – revealed in an FOI request to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom – simply because it was “handy” and “flexible”, and tried to warn against drawing “conspiratorial conclusions”.

The Georgian building at 55 Tufton Street hit headlines earlier this year during Liz Truss’s disastrous stint as British prime minister. It is owned by Tory donor Richard Smith and currently acts as a base for the Institute for Economic Affairs, Centre for Policy Studies, the TaxPayers’ Alliance, Global Warming Policy Foundation, New Culture Forum, and BrexitCentral, among others.

“Given that the LGB Alliance insists it is a charity, it’s surprising that it has office space in a building known for hosting some of the most prominent right-wing libertarian lobbying groups in the country,” said a spokesperson for the Trans Safety Network.

“The fact that the other organisations working from this building are highly networked raises questions about the relationship of this supposedly neutral charity to these politically motivated actors – questions that ought to be thoroughly investigated by the Charity Commission to determine whether or not the LGBA is itself a lobby group.”

openDemocracy has approached the Charity Commission for comment.

The LGB Alliance was founded at the end of 2019 with the advertised aim of advancing “lesbian, gay and bisexual rights”. By its own admission in a recent tribunal, it has done little if anything on that front, stating that it will “get round to” it. Instead, it has so far focused on trans issues, particularly opposing reforms to the Gender Recognition Act, campaigning for schools to remove ‘trans toolkits’ and keeping trans people excluded from a ban on conversion therapy.

It is not yet clear when the LGB Alliance moved to 55 Tufton Street. It registered a move from a virtual office in City Road to another a few doors up in May 2022, a few months before receiving the letter from Ofcom. The City Road address is still listed on its website and with the Charity Commission.

The group’s charity status was challenged by trans youth charity Mermaids at a tribunal earlier this year, with a decision due in early 2023.