Ugandan police have been accused of homophobic bias and “extortion” following the brutal murder last month of a gay person who had previously been arrested and victimised by the same police force.

On 11 July, Noah Matthew Kinono, a non-binary gay person, was found lying in a pool of blood in their home in Kampala, the capital. Kinono, 27, had been stabbed several times.

Kinono was one of 16 LGBTIQ people arrested in 2019 after a police raid on Let’s Walk Uganda, a Kampala shelter for LGBTIQ youth. Police initially took them into “protective custody” after a mob surrounded the shelter yelling homophobic slurs. However, those arrested were later subjected to anal examinations by the police. They were charged with “carnal knowledge against the order of nature”, but released after the charges didn’t stick.

No one has been charged with Kinono’s murder, and LGBTIQ activists believe it may have been a hate crime. But police are refusing to investigate it as such.

Instead, cops have arrested and released six people, most of whom are LGBTIQ themselves. They were held for a fortnight without charge, during which time their legal adviser Shawn Mugisha alleges that police outed them to their families.

Mugisha, a community paralegal and co-founder of the Ubuntu Law and Justice Centre, said: “I don’t think police will arrive at the truth by themselves unless they’re put under pressure.”

The Ubuntu centre promotes human rights and access to justice for underprivileged persons.

Mugisha added: “The suspects were in detention for over two weeks and this prolonged detention has been mostly because these people are gay…

“And then there’s been extortion… Each one who has been released has paid at least $105 to the police for bond. One paid $155.” Payment for police bond is not required in Uganda.

Luke Oweyisigire, a spokesperson for Kampala police, did not respond to openDemocracy’s questions about these accusations. But he said: “It is just a plain case of murder and the motive is currently unknown.”

He also claimed that some of the people who were arrested and then released on police bond had reportedly had disagreements with Kinono over money from “European funders”, and that this remains the main line of investigation.

It is a popular homophobic trope that the LGBTIQ ‘lifestyle’ in Uganda is sponsored or supported by Western funders.

But Mugisha said: “Their [wrong] assumption is that Matthew ran an organisation. Where is the evidence that they received such money? What police aren't telling is that the money Matthew received sometimes was from their partner, but the police is just pushing the narrative that they were receiving money from funders abroad.”

No trust in the police