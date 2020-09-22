Meet the young people using Instagram to fight Italy’s racism

“After seeing the video of the murder of George Floyd, we started calling each other and we decided not to remain silent,” says law student Anass Hanafi. In May, he helped set up the Instagram account @imstillalive – it quickly gained traction from Italian social media users and now has more than 6K followers.

Instagram has made anti-racist organising more globalised and connected than ever, and this activism has flourished under COVID-19. New and second-generation immigrants in Italy are taking to Instagram to post race-related content expressing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and protesting against their own domestic cases of racism.

“The uncertain situation we were in during the coronavirus lockdown was not helping,” adds law student and human rights activist Victoria Oluboyo, 25, who co-founded @imstillalive. Social distancing, masks and strict rules about public behaviour made large protests difficult, and that’s why they decided to launch this online campaign.

What stands out is the diversity of their content – they were successful in drawing people from different racial and ethnic minority groups into their social media campaign. They asked people from diverse ethnic backgrounds to submit pictures of themselves holding signs with the names of the victims of racism – in Italy and abroad – accompanied by the hashtag #imstillalive.

“We believe that it is important to take into consideration the territory we live in and the problems we face on a daily basis,” says Abril Muvumbi, 23, also involved in the @imstillalive account while coordinating another Instagram account called Millennials, which aims to introduce young people to politics.

Migration into Italy happened much more recently than in other European countries, Muvumbi tells me, “therefore, we’re still working on diversity and inclusion”.