‘My thoughts will kill me one day’: mental health crisis for Kashmiri women

Shamshada was engrossed in conversation after lunch at her cousins’ house in 2016, when, all of a sudden, she thought the room was filling with smoke.

The 40-year-old stood up and screamed: “There’s a fire in this room!” As her relatives tried to pacify her, she ran outside, barefoot. It was a panic attack.

Panic attacks have been part of her life ever since. This first instance was both “painful” and “embarrassing”. “I don’t know what happened to me. But I could see fire and I could feel it in my body,” Shamshada said.

When she returned to her home in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, she still felt a burning sensation inside. Immersing her feet and hands in cold water gave her temporary respite, but the external shivering lasted the whole night.