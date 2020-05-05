New marriage, new country and no friends

I am 16 years old. Three months ago, I was sent by my parents from Afghanistan to Iran to be married to a young Afghan man. Since then, I haven’t been able to leave the house because of the coronavirus.

My husband, Rahim*, is a janitor in a big apartment block consisting of 36 units. We live in the basement of the building. He tells me that our apartment is an average Tehran apartment, but to me it is above average.

Rahim has to work in a second job elsewhere to be able to provide for us, even during the lockdown. During the first month of our marriage, I stayed inside our apartment the whole day, waiting for him to come back and worrying about what would happen to us if we caught the virus.

He was a stranger to me and I was scared of him at the beginning. One night, I finally worked up the courage to tell him that I had never cried in my parents’ house, but that I had cried too many times since arriving in Iran.

He is a good man. He works a lot. But I just did not imagine what married life would be like. I have no friends to talk to and I don’t want to upset my parents, especially my father.

Rahim has a friend who is also Afghan. He is undocumented, but has lived here for a long time. He helped Rahim find his job, and helped me find a safe route from my home in Mazari Sharif to Tehran.

But he contracted COVID-19 and was unable to get treatment in the hospital. He was told to quarantine himself. His situation got worse, so he had to go back to Afghanistan where he has family to look after him. I heard that many of his friends also got COVID-19. It pains me that we couldn’t do anything for him.