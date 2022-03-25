An NHS psychiatrists’ conference on trans healthcare for young people was postponed at the last minute when whistleblowers pointed out a number of panellists had apparent links to “extremist” anti-trans ideologies.

The event – organised by staff at Great Ormond Street children’s hospital alongside NHS training body Health Education England and the North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT) – was for more than 100 trainee child and adolescent psychiatrists to hear panels on gender identity and gender dysphoria, including “how to support gender-questioning young people”.

One researcher told openDemocracy the event had been “captured by anti-trans ideologues”.

Health Education England decided to postpone the event a day before it was due to go ahead, after organisers received numerous complaints from trans rights advocates and NHS whistleblowers concerned about the make-up of the panels. A spokesperson said: “We will oversee a review to ensure the rescheduled training meets the needs of all those concerned, including the curriculum for trainees, and the requirements for patient, carer and public involvement.“

In emails seen by openDemocracy, a whistleblower wrote to the event’s organisers expressing concerns that “individuals with a history of opposing civil rights and medical treatment for trans people [had been selected] to speak at an event for NHS clinicians”.

They warned: “There is no way in which this event can possibly be a ‘safe environment’ for LGBTQ+ and especially trans participants.

“My concern is that the event, as planned, will promote extremist ideologies and harmful practices such as conversion therapy.”

Ties to conversion therapy

According to emails seen by openDemocracy, the proposed schedule of speakers included individuals with close links to proponents of anti-trans conversion therapies and who, between them:

Publicly oppose protections for trans people under the UK government’s proposed conversion therapy ban;

Intervened in a court case in Arizona last year in defence of the state’s Medicaid ban on trans healthcare coverage;

Argue that gender-affirming support for trans youth is “abusive” – calling gender-affirming clinicians “new fundamentalists” who “give children permission to attack their bodies”, and comparing them to those who radicalise “lost children” and “lead them to become suicide bombers”.

Numerous speakers scheduled to address the trainees have also promoted a widely contested theory, arising from a single 2018 study by Lisa Littman – who was due to speak at the event – claiming that a child’s gender can be “directed” by peer group pressure or media influence and that “social contagion” can lead a person to identify as trans.

Those who spoke out about the original lineup included Ruth Pearce, a trans academic at the University of Glasgow, who wrote to conference organisers at NELFT.

“A majority of individuals booked for the event had a record of extreme prejudice towards trans people,” she told openDemocracy. “Several have openly opposed a ban on the cruel and harmful practice of conversion therapy.”

Links to anti-trans advocacy

Four of the scheduled panellists – Littman, Stella O’Malley, Sinéad Watson and Stephanie Davies-Arai – are advisers to Genspect, an international alliance of so-called ‘gender-critical’ parents, counsellors, educators and activists who “advocate for the parents of gender-questioning children and young people”.

Genspect’s website boasts of working relationships with proponents of anti-trans conversion therapy including Our Duty – a group that recommends talking therapies as a route to “swift desistance from transgender ideation”, which “must be the stated goal of any treatment regimen” for young trans people.

Our Duty has advocated for an “immediate moratorium” on the provision of gender-affirming treatment for trans people under 25, and opposes the public provision of trans healthcare for all trans people regardless of age. (The organisation denies that it is anti-trans, or a proponent of anti-trans conversion therapy. In a message sent to openDemocracy, Our Duty described itself as “an adolescent-safeguarding organisation, run by parents who wish to protect their children from unnecessary medical harm”.)

Among other ‘achievements’, Genspect says it has supported numerous legal complaints filed against gender-affirming clinicians and intervened on behalf of parents to ensure that trans young people are unable to socially transition at schools without their parents’ support.