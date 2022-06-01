Three foreign members of CMM have been deported, and several Nicaraguan members forced into exile. CMM activists who still live in the country face harassment and persecution.

“We have been called everything, from terrorists to lesbians to being financed by ‘Yankee invaders’ to money launderers,” said the anonymous activist. Since Ortega took power in 2006, “Matagalpa’s people experienced brutal repression, peasants were murdered, and we feminists needed to raise our voices,” she added.

She fears that closing CMM’s office and halting its projects will damage women’s health and allow gender violence to flourish: “The government thinks it is harming those of us who work in these organisations, but it is harming the women our projects have benefited for years.”

Rural women abandoned

The Rural Women’s Organisation (Coordinadora de Mujeres Rurales, CMR) was one of the few formally organised spaces for rural women in Nicaragua. It provided loans and agroecology training to peasant women, while also fighting for more equitable tenure of farmland.

With resources provided by international aid organisations including Oxfam – which was itself banned from working in Nicaragua, in 2021 – CMR distributed loans to women to purchase plots of land or seeds. It also campaigned for a law to create a fund to provide lands to rural women (only 20% of landowners are women, according to the last agricultural census). The law was passed in 2007 but never implemented by the government.

CMR’s legal status was revoked in May, meaning it could no longer support more than 600 women in the north-east of Nicaragua.

"With our projects, women can access credit through cooperatives. Unfortunately, banks do not lend to women farmers. Sadly, we will be unable to help them that way anymore," María Teresa Fernández, president of CMR, told openDemocracy.

Feminists as ‘enemies’ of the government

Nicaraguan women’s rights groups have been at odds with Daniel Ortega since 1998, when his stepdaughter Zoilamérica accused him of sexual abuse, and feminists stood with the victim and demanded justice. Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo began to attack feminists, branding them murderers financed by the “Yankee empire”.

Ortega, a former leftist guerrilla commander during the Sandinista Revolution of 1979, was president in the 1980s and then re-elected in 2006. As he became an increasingly authoritarian ruler, he managed to sustain a left-wing rhetoric while forging a close alliance with conservatives – supporting, for example, Nicaragua’s total ban on abortion in 2006.

Blandón from La Corriente, who was a supporter of the Sandinista Revolution, highlights the widespread “macho” culture of Ortega and other Sandinista leaders who are eager to retain their privileges.

“The marriage of feminism and the Left was bad because we [women] were very faithful – and the revolution leaders did not want to hear our proposals,” she said. “The breakup was inevitable, and it was only the beginning of a conflict that has got worse and worse.”