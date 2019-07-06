Paola Revenioti: an LGBTIQ icon in the Greek elections

Paola Revenioti – a Greek LGBTIQ rights icon standing in this weekend’s parliamentary elections – stepped out onto Syggrou Avenue for the first time when she was 16 years old. It was the mid-1970s, just after the fall of the junta that had ruled the country since 1967. Syggrou Avenue, which runs from the centre of Athens to the sea, was known as a main street for sex workers.

“It was amazing”, the transgender artist, activist and now 61-year-old MP candidate, recalls. “All of a sudden, people worshipped me – often the same people that would ridicule me, and shout “faggot!” at me during the day. Don’t get me wrong, things were rough. There were knives and things... But I could be myself. And I could survive”.

Over the years, Revenioti has campaigned tirelessly for human rights. In the 1980s she published a magazine of "revolutionary homosexual expression". In the 1990s, she organised Greece's first Pride festivals. This weekend, she's on the ballot of MERA25, the Greek party of the DiEM25 European movement founded by ex-finance minister Yanis Varoufakis.

But it hasn’t been easy; she’s also been arrested more times than she can count. Revenioti met us recently, at a café opposite Athens’ central train station, and talked to us about the journey she’s been on, and the significance of her parliamentary candidacy.

This neighbourhood has a local reputation for petty crime, homelessness and drug use. But Revenioti, who lives nearby, points out that it is also rich in culture – with immigrants from Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia. “It’s one of the areas where you realise”, she says, “that Athens is now a multicultural metropolis, where we all have to learn to live together.”

Born in 1958, Revenioti grew up in Piraeus, a small port city near Athens. At 13, she enrolled in the Navy School for Boys, where she took her first foray into activism. After the junta fell, she wrote “United Left” – the name of the left-wing coalition in Greece’s first free elections – on every wall of the camp. She also had her first flings at this school, which she recalls as “tender and loving”.

On shore, she and other students would cruise the streets of central Athens. “People would also give me money [for sex] sometimes, that’s how it was. It wasn’t just me that did that, many kids went there for pocket money”. On one of these nights out, she met an officer in the Army Reserves who became violent. Revenioti shouted for help, and a passing police car stopped.

What happened next? “He was a man, and I was a faggot. So, they called the military police… put me in a cell, and shouted abuse at me for eight days”. Revenioti was discharged from the navy school, at 15 years old, “I’ll never forget it – for ‘acts unbecoming military office’... [and] when they let me go, as I was leaving the camp, a bunch of my mates grabbed me and threw me into the sea.”