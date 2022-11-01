Armenian activists gathered at the end of October to discuss ways to strengthen the country’s LGBTIQ movements, six weeks after Azerbaijan’s 12 September attack on Armenia.

“We were thinking about cancelling the forum, especially after September,” said Lilit Avetisyan, chair of Pink Armenia – an NGO founded 15 years ago to support the community, protect human rights and advocate for public policy changes around LGBT issues.

Pink Armenia activists, like others fighting for human rights, feel discouraged and hopeless as the conflict continues. Azerbaijan’s September incursion was one of the most violent since the Second Karabakh War in 2020. Would Armenia really pay attention to LGBTIQ issues at this point of time? On the other hand, said Avetisyan: “When is an appropriate time to talk about human rights?”

In the end, more than 140 people registered for Pink Armenia’s three-day Rainbow Forum in the capital, Yerevan. Supported by the Swedish government, it was the seventh annual forum, and it attracted attention and much-needed expressions of support.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Garo Paylan, an ethnic Armenian member of Turkey’s parliament, made an impromptu visit to the forum on 30 October after meeting Armenia’s prime minister Nikol Pashinyan that day. “If Armenia wants to be a democratic country, it should respect LGBTIQ rights,” he said.

Armenia ranks low on the Rainbow Map, the annual benchmarking tool used by the independent NGO ILGA-Europe to rank 49 countries in Europe on their LGBTIQ equality laws and policies. The ranking, which considers a country’s legal and policy practices for LGBTIQ people, ranges from 0% to 100%.

The 2022 Rainbow Map has Armenia at 8%, just ahead of Turkey (4%) and Azerbaijan (2%). That suggests there has been little or no change in Armenia’s attitudes towards LGBTIQ people since the peaceful, anti-government ‘Velvet Revolution’ protests of 2018. At the time, ILGA-Europe’s Rainbow Europe country ranking showed Armenia practically in last place – 47th out of 49, the same as this year.