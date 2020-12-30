Queer Nigerians face police brutality. Why were they erased from #EndSARS?

Protesters took to the streets of Lagos, Africa’s largest city. Famous Nigerians, including musicians Falz (real name Folarin Falana) and Runtown (Jack Agu), joined them. Demonstrations soon spread to other cities in Nigeria such as Abuja, Ibadan, Port-Harcourt and Delta, and abroad including Canada, German, the UK and the US.

Blaise joined the protests, showing up as queer – as he always does in hs everyday life. On the third day of the #EndSARS protest, a video of Blaise in a cropped shirt, screaming “Queer Lives Matter”, in the middle of a crowd on a Lagos street, went viral. Over three million people viewed it. Sixty thousand liked it and 18,000 retweeted it on Twitter.

“I wasn’t expecting the video to go viral, but it did. I’m happy it did. It was about time,” Matthew says. The viral online reaction was a nice change from his offline experience. “Protesting with cis-heterosexual/homophobic people is far from therapy for me. They make it known to you that they’d kill you if they could. It’s crazy,” he says.

Gay rights not welcome

Amara, a gay rights activist and photographer who lives in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and is known by only her first name, experienced the homophobia more directly. She was one of the anti-LGBTQ protesters attacked during the demonstrations.

She was in a crowd, photographing what she thought of as a “fight against a common enemy” when the protesters turned into a mob angry at her. They surrounded her and other queer protesters, tore their placards and seized their rainbow flag.

“I went into autopilot. I moved closer to my girlfriend. One of the guys was shouting that I shouldn’t have him on camera. I switched it off. I stopped talking back. I realised it was unsafe. I held my girlfriend, so that she’d stop engaging,” Amara recalls.

Her rainbow flag was still around her shoulders. “I took the flag off my neck and put it inside my bag.” Her placard was grabbed. It read, in Nigerian pidgin, “Na lesbian I be, I no kill persin”, which roughly means: my being a lesbian harms no one. “I wasn’t even looking when I felt someone grab it and start to tear it. I did nothing,” she says.

Fortunately, volunteer stewards appeared to rescue them. “This was a peaceful protest, don’t get me wrong,” Amara insists, adding that it was other protesters who “shielded us from those who were filled with homophobia, shouting and threatening. People came and did their best to make it go away, and it did.”

After this frightening encounter, Amara went home. “I couldn’t be there without my placard. It didn’t feel right. Nothing felt right. I just needed my bed,” she says.

On her way home, Amara narrated her ordeal in a video on social media. It sparked an online debate in which #QueerNigerianLivesMatter hit number one on Nigerian Twitter (though other protesters accused the community of taking away from the #EndSARS cause).