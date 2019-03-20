Revealed: US anti-LGBT 'hate group' dramatically increases UK spending

An American anti-LGBT ‘hate group’ with close ties to the Trump administration has spent more than £410,000 in the UK since 2017, openDemocracy can reveal.

ADF International – which opposes abortion rights and same-sex marriage equality – is also connected to a small number of British campaigners behind supposedly ‘grassroots’ movements against assisted dying, new research has found.

The global wing of the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) has a multi-million dollar budget but does not disclose who its funders are. It opened an office in London two years ago and is now spending hundreds of thousands in the UK.

Recently, this group has publicly opposed ‘buffer zones’ around British abortion clinics and supported calls for “freedom of conscience” provisions to enable medical staff to independently object to providing legal abortion services.

Today, ADF International is named in a new report from supporters of assisted dying reform exposing a network of closely-linked ‘anti-choice’ campaigners that have targeted the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) for reconsidering its position on the issue.

Specifically, the RCP has committed to changing its official position on assisted dying to ‘neutral’ unless a supermajority of its members oppose or support a change in a survey that has been underway, with results expected to be released this week.

Earlier this month, ADF International issued a press release supporting four doctors who filed a legal challenge against the RCP’s proposals, saying it’d be “disappointing to see the organisation abandon its established opposition to euthanasia”.

The Christian right group also included a link to a crowdfunding campaign, set up by one of the doctors to fund the legal challenge, which has already raised £20,000.

Though this is a tiny sum compared to ADF International’s spending in the UK – which amounted to more than £370,000 in 2017-18 alone, according to the group’s latest annual accounts, filed at Companies House in January.

This is about as much money as the group spends each year lobbying at the EU.

“It is really worrying that a well-funded, socially conservative, pro-life organisation based in the US is planning to intervene in the assisted dying debate in the UK”, said Thomas Davies, the author of this week’s report published by the group Dignity in Dying.

“Dying is hard enough without it becoming a new front in the culture wars”, he said.

Neil Datta at the European Parliamentary Forum on Population and Development described ADF International as a group that has “the intention of restricting human rights” but has gone under-investigated and underestimated across the region.

“Many politicians and judges in Europe fall for the tailored suits and human rights sounding legal language of ADF”, he said, while it tries “to translate outdated religious dogma about sexuality into law which would severely restrict personal freedoms”.