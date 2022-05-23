Change.org has pulled a homophobic petition in Senegal that had garnered 50,000 signatures in five days as anti-gay violence raged on the streets of the capital, Dakar.

The petition – which change.org took down following questions from openDemocracy – was set up in support of Idrissa Gana Gueye, a Senegalese footballer who plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as well as Senegal’s national team. He played in the UK, for Aston Villa and Everton, before joining Ligue 1 side PSG in 2019 for £30m.

Gueye withdrew from a PSG match on 14 May in which players were expected to wear jerseys with rainbow-coloured numbers in solidarity against homophobia.

He was accused by the French football federation of “validating discriminatory behaviour” – but the intervention sparked an anti-LGBTIQ backlash, with Gueye’s backers claiming he was a victim of so-called ‘heterophobia’.

The game between PSG and Montpellier was intended to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT).

Football fans and politicians, including Senegal’s president Macky Sall, rallied behind Gueye following his withdrawal from the match. “I support Idrissa Gana Gueye. His religious convictions must be respected,” Sall tweeted on 17 May.

For several days, #jesuisidrissaganagueye was trending for Twitter users in Senegal, with many of the tweets expressing explicitly homophobic views, such as “f**k LGBT” and “f**k your fake rights”.

Gueye cited only “personal reasons” for his withdrawal from the match against Montpellier. But both his critics and supporters interpreted the decision as a refusal to participate in French football’s anti-discrimination campaign.

Since 2019, French football teams have been wearing rainbow designs on their shirts in matches that fall around 17 May, the official date of IDAHOT. Last year, Gueye missed a similar fixture, citing illness.

As well as the intervention by the French football federation, Rogue Direct – a French group that advocates against homophobia in football – called for Gueye to be sanctioned. “Homophobia is not an opinion but a crime,” they said.